All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
January 8, 2019

Area police reports 1/8/19

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Ricky Harrold, 64, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and possession of cocaine and on an outstanding felony warrant...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Ricky Harrold, 64, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and possession of cocaine and on an outstanding felony warrant.
  • Devin Nanney, 23, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Dalton Woods, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, first-degree property damage and resisting arrest.
  • Cory Flores, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Phelps County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Dynasty Sills, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants and received a citation for speeding.
  • Shawn Plaskie, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of speeding, failure to have insurance and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked.
  • Gina Elliott, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Karin Welch, 31, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Citations

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Derek Riegert, 30, of Scott City was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license, failure to register motor vehicle, displaying plates of another and a seat-belt violation.
  • Douglas Froemsdorf, 28, of Jackson was issued a citation for peace disturbance.
  • Jeffrey Grissom, 54, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was issued a citation for failure to stop for a steady red light.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Rolling Fields Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of West Park Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported in the 600 block of West Adams Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 4800 block of Parkside Court.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1300 block of Boxwood Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Oak Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 700 block of West Washington Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Bois D'Arc Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 2400 block of Winesap Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Green Meadows Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 3300 block of Spring Lake Trail.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Berkley Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 4800 block of Coventry Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy