Area police reports 1/8/19

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Ricky Harrold, 64, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and possession of cocaine and on an outstanding felony warrant.
- Devin Nanney, 23, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
- Dalton Woods, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, first-degree property damage and resisting arrest.
- Cory Flores, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Phelps County, Missouri, warrant.
- Dynasty Sills, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants and received a citation for speeding.
- Shawn Plaskie, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of speeding, failure to have insurance and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked.
- Gina Elliott, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Karin Welch, 31, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Citations