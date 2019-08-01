Area police reports 1/8/19

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Ricky Harrold, 64, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and possession of cocaine and on an outstanding felony warrant.

Devin Nanney, 23, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Dalton Woods, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, first-degree property damage and resisting arrest.

Cory Flores, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Phelps County, Missouri, warrant.

Dynasty Sills, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants and received a citation for speeding.

Shawn Plaskie, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of speeding, failure to have insurance and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked.

Gina Elliott, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and fourth-degree domestic assault.