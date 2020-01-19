All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
January 18, 2020

Area police reports 1/19/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Summons n Roderick L. Randle, 36, of Jackson was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance. Thefts n Stealing was reported on South Kingshighway. A suspect was taken into custody...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Summons

  • Roderick L. Randle, 36, of Jackson was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance.

Thefts

  • Stealing was reported on South Kingshighway. A suspect was taken into custody.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 600 block of North West End Boulevard.
  • Endangering the welfare of a child was reported in the 500 block of Cape Meadows Circle.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kaunee K. Matthews, 23, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle of another, no financial responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle.
  • Anjanette L. Jenkins, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration/failure to register motor vehicle.
  • David E. Todd, 54, of Burfordville was arrested on a Pemiscot County, Missouri, warrant for a probation violation for driving while suspended/driving while revoked.
  • William F. Durham, Jr., 29, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for careless and imprudent driving.
  • Jacob T. Shepard, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of controlled substance.
  • Raymond f. Garcia, Jr., 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for no operator's license.
  • Taylor C. Pierce, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
  • Matthew B. Rider, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while suspended.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy