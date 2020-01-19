Area police reports 1/19/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Summons
- Roderick L. Randle, 36, of Jackson was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported on South Kingshighway. A suspect was taken into custody.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 600 block of North West End Boulevard.
- Endangering the welfare of a child was reported in the 500 block of Cape Meadows Circle.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kaunee K. Matthews, 23, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle of another, no financial responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle.
- Anjanette L. Jenkins, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration/failure to register motor vehicle.
- David E. Todd, 54, of Burfordville was arrested on a Pemiscot County, Missouri, warrant for a probation violation for driving while suspended/driving while revoked.
- William F. Durham, Jr., 29, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for careless and imprudent driving.
- Jacob T. Shepard, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of controlled substance.
- Raymond f. Garcia, Jr., 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for no operator's license.
- Taylor C. Pierce, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Matthew B. Rider, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while suspended.