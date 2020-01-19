Area police reports 1/19/20

Miscellaneous

Endangering the welfare of a child was reported in the 500 block of Cape Meadows Circle.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 600 block of North West End Boulevard.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Kaunee K. Matthews, 23, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle of another, no financial responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle.

Anjanette L. Jenkins, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration/failure to register motor vehicle.

David E. Todd, 54, of Burfordville was arrested on a Pemiscot County, Missouri, warrant for a probation violation for driving while suspended/driving while revoked.

William F. Durham, Jr., 29, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for careless and imprudent driving.

Jacob T. Shepard, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of controlled substance.

Raymond f. Garcia, Jr., 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for no operator's license.

Taylor C. Pierce, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.