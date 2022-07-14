All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
July 14, 2022

Area Police report 7/14/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on Lions Way. Assaults n Assault and second-degree property damage was reported on South Hanover Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Lions Way.

Assaults

  • Assault and second-degree property damage was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Forest View Drive.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Marlin Drive.

Thefts

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Theft was reported on Independence Street.
  • Stealing of leased or rented property was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Broadway.
  • Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported.
  • Property damage was reported.
  • Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging into a home, motor vehicle or other transportation method was reported on Themis Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Laron Cornell, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.
  • Holly L. Moore, 32, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Devin J. Sutton, 21, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fourth-degree child molestation and second-degree statutory sodomy.
  • Anthony J. Gusoskey, 37, no address given, was arrested on a Dunklin County warrant for contempt of court for third-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Nicole L. Schrum, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for dangerous drugs.
  • Brett A. Medley, 23, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Randy W. Glover, 41, of Burfordville was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for first-degree tampering with motor vehicle and failure to appear for stealing.
  • Anthony J. Cruz, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault and Cape Girardeau Police Department warrants for failure to appear for suspended operator's license and failure to appear.
  • Coleton W. Patterson, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Jeremy J. Green, 47, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for fishing with suspended/revoked license.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy