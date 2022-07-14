Area Police report 7/14/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported on Lions Way.
Assaults
- Assault and second-degree property damage was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Forest View Drive.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Marlin Drive.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Independence Street.
- Stealing of leased or rented property was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Broadway.
- Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported.
- Property damage was reported.
- Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging into a home, motor vehicle or other transportation method was reported on Themis Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Laron Cornell, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.
- Holly L. Moore, 32, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Devin J. Sutton, 21, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fourth-degree child molestation and second-degree statutory sodomy.
- Anthony J. Gusoskey, 37, no address given, was arrested on a Dunklin County warrant for contempt of court for third-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Nicole L. Schrum, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for dangerous drugs.
- Brett A. Medley, 23, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Randy W. Glover, 41, of Burfordville was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for first-degree tampering with motor vehicle and failure to appear for stealing.
- Anthony J. Cruz, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault and Cape Girardeau Police Department warrants for failure to appear for suspended operator's license and failure to appear.
- Coleton W. Patterson, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Jeremy J. Green, 47, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for fishing with suspended/revoked license.