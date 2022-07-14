Area Police report 7/14/22

Stealing of leased or rented property was reported on South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging into a home, motor vehicle or other transportation method was reported on Themis Street.

Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Laron Cornell, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.

Holly L. Moore, 32, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Devin J. Sutton, 21, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fourth-degree child molestation and second-degree statutory sodomy.

Anthony J. Gusoskey, 37, no address given, was arrested on a Dunklin County warrant for contempt of court for third-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Nicole L. Schrum, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for dangerous drugs.

Brett A. Medley, 23, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Randy W. Glover, 41, of Burfordville was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for first-degree tampering with motor vehicle and failure to appear for stealing.

Anthony J. Cruz, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault and Cape Girardeau Police Department warrants for failure to appear for suspended operator's license and failure to appear.

Coleton W. Patterson, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.