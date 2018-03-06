Area police report 6-3-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Assaults
- Assault was reported at 2814 Whitener St.
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Pacific Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at 2136 William St.
- Theft was reported at 3060 William St.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported at 3004 Themis St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Adrian Seabaugh, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of a resisting arrest and tampering and on a Jefferson City (Missouri) warrant for a probation/parole violation.
- Rusty Cureton, 33, of Cape Girardau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended/revoked license.
- Alyce Woods, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- Jason Schuler, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended/revoked license.
- Kenya Marshall Jr., 19, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for distribution of a controlled substance.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the area of Parkview Street.