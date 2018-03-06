Area police report 6-3-18

Arrests

Adrian Seabaugh, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of a resisting arrest and tampering and on a Jefferson City (Missouri) warrant for a probation/parole violation.

Rusty Cureton, 33, of Cape Girardau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended/revoked license.

Alyce Woods, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Schuler, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended/revoked license.