blotterJune 2, 2018
Area police report 6-3-18
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Assaults n Assault was reported at 2814 Whitener St. n Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Pacific Street. Thefts n Theft was reported at 2136 William St...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported at 2814 Whitener St.
  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Pacific Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 2136 William St.
  • Theft was reported at 3060 William St.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported at 3004 Themis St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Adrian Seabaugh, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of a resisting arrest and tampering and on a Jefferson City (Missouri) warrant for a probation/parole violation.
  • Rusty Cureton, 33, of Cape Girardau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended/revoked license.
  • Alyce Woods, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jason Schuler, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended/revoked license.
  • Kenya Marshall Jr., 19, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for distribution of a controlled substance.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the area of Parkview Street.
Police/Fire Reports

