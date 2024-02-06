Area police report 6-22-18

Arrests

Derek Riegert, 29, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register a motor vehicle and stealing.

Isaiah Smith, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and purchase/attempt to purchase liquor by a minor.

Kavante Ware, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and purchase/attempt to purchase liquor by a minor.

Kristy Shoemaker, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.

Steven Toft, 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Kaleb Fornkohl, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and first-degree sexual misconduct.

Marissa Collins, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County (Missouri) warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Zachary Payne, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Perry County (Missouri) warrant for failure to appear and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.