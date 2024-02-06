Area police report 6-22-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Natalie Criddle, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on four Cape Girardeau County warrants.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Kingshighway. A suspect is in custody pending charges.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
DWI
- Bobby Spears III, 19, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and minor visibly intoxicated.
Arrests
- Derek Riegert, 29, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register a motor vehicle and stealing.
- Isaiah Smith, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and purchase/attempt to purchase liquor by a minor.
- Kavante Ware, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and purchase/attempt to purchase liquor by a minor.
- Kristy Shoemaker, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
- Steven Toft, 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Kaleb Fornkohl, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and first-degree sexual misconduct.
- Marissa Collins, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County (Missouri) warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Zachary Payne, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Perry County (Missouri) warrant for failure to appear and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Juli Good, 50, of St. Louis was arrested on a Miner (Missouri) warrant for failure to appear.
JACKSON
JACKSON
Arrest
- Jennifer Fowlkes, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.