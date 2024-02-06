All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
June 23, 2018

Area police report 6-22-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrest n Natalie Criddle, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on four Cape Girardeau County warrants. Miscellaneous n Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Kingshighway. A suspect is in custody pending charges...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Natalie Criddle, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on four Cape Girardeau County warrants.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Kingshighway. A suspect is in custody pending charges.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Bobby Spears III, 19, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and minor visibly intoxicated.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Arrests

  • Derek Riegert, 29, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register a motor vehicle and stealing.
  • Isaiah Smith, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and purchase/attempt to purchase liquor by a minor.
  • Kavante Ware, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and purchase/attempt to purchase liquor by a minor.
  • Kristy Shoemaker, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
  • Steven Toft, 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Kaleb Fornkohl, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and first-degree sexual misconduct.
  • Marissa Collins, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County (Missouri) warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Zachary Payne, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Perry County (Missouri) warrant for failure to appear and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Juli Good, 50, of St. Louis was arrested on a Miner (Missouri) warrant for failure to appear.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Jennifer Fowlkes, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy