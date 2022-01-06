Area Police report 6/1/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A Perry County warrant was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on Lacey Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on David Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting and second-degree burglary were reported on Independence Street.
- First-degree burglary was reported on Whitener Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Resisting arrest/detention/ stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person was reported on Broadway.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm and shooting subject hit was reported.
- Property damage was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Property damage was reported.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamin was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Property damage was reported was reported on Independence Street.
- Property damage was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
- Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on South Kingshighway.
- Driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on College Street.
- Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful delivery of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property and exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 miles or more were reported.
- Failure to obey traffic control device, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance and failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Department of Revenue were reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Driving while revoked/suspended, second or third offense was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Delwin Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Normal Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Department of Revenue, failure to stop at stop sign, driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- Property damage was reported on William Street.
- Property damage was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident, operating vehicle on highway without valid license and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on North Cape Rock Drive.
- Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Department of Revenue and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Elizabeth Jones, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to equip motor vehicle with rear license lamp, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Angela Byland, 44, of Glen Allen, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked/suspended, fail to have insurance, operating a motor vehicle without headlights, possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance in a correctional center.
- Kimberly Evans, 62, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
- Travis Barton, 41, of Jackson was arrested on a Monroe County, Illinois, warrant.
- Rebecca Bartel, 31, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
DWI
- Jayson Kinder, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and minor visibly intoxicated.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.
- Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Jonathan Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Pioneer Orchard Road.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 1600 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Bast Street.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
- Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Berchman Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage reported in the 300 block of North Bast Street.