June 1, 2022

Area Police report 6/1/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A Perry County warrant was reported on Independence Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A Perry County warrant was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported on Lacey Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on David Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting and second-degree burglary were reported on Independence Street.
  • First-degree burglary was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Resisting arrest/detention/ stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person was reported on Broadway.
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm and shooting subject hit was reported.
  • Property damage was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Property damage was reported.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamin was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Property damage was reported was reported on Independence Street.
  • Property damage was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on College Street.
  • Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful delivery of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property and exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 miles or more were reported.
  • Failure to obey traffic control device, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance and failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Department of Revenue were reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended, second or third offense was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Delwin Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Normal Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Department of Revenue, failure to stop at stop sign, driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported on William Street.
  • Property damage was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident, operating vehicle on highway without valid license and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on North Cape Rock Drive.
  • Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Department of Revenue and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Elizabeth Jones, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to equip motor vehicle with rear license lamp, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Angela Byland, 44, of Glen Allen, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked/suspended, fail to have insurance, operating a motor vehicle without headlights, possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance in a correctional center.
  • Kimberly Evans, 62, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
  • Travis Barton, 41, of Jackson was arrested on a Monroe County, Illinois, warrant.
  • Rebecca Bartel, 31, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

DWI

  • Jayson Kinder, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and minor visibly intoxicated.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Jonathan Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of Pioneer Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 1600 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Bast Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Berchman Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage reported in the 300 block of North Bast Street.
Police/Fire Reports

