Area Police report 6/1/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Assaults

Third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on South Sprigg Street.

Thefts

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Kingshighway.

Shoplifting and second-degree burglary were reported on Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

Resisting arrest/detention/ stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person was reported on Broadway.

Unlawful possession of a firearm and shooting subject hit was reported.

Property damage was reported on South Hanover Street.

Property damage was reported.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamin was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Property damage was reported was reported on Independence Street.

Property damage was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on South Kingshighway.

Driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on South Sprigg Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on College Street.

Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful delivery of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property and exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 miles or more were reported.

Failure to obey traffic control device, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance and failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Department of Revenue were reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Second-degree property damage was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Driving while revoked/suspended, second or third offense was reported.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Delwin Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Normal Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.

Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Department of Revenue, failure to stop at stop sign, driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Jefferson Avenue.

Property damage was reported on William Street.

Property damage was reported on North Henderson Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident, operating vehicle on highway without valid license and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on North Cape Rock Drive.