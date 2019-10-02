Area police report 2-10-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

Christopher Legrand, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

Dante Purl, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Cierra Morrow, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Derek Vaughn, 37, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Cameron Cook, 24, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Allyssa Zahner, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a probation warrant.

Kyla Miller, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants.

Tony Meeker, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on two Scott County warrants.

James Boley, 28, of Scott City was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrants.

Bernard Cruz, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

Hope Hamil, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

Marcus Wheeler, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Aaron Johnston, 29, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

Assaults

Assault was reported on Bellevue Street.

Assault was reported in the 700 block of William Street.

Assault was reported on South Hanover Street. A juvenile female was in custody.

Domestic assault was reported in the 1900 block of Perryville Road.

Thefts

Theft was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.

Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Bertling Street.

Burglary was reported in the 0 block of North Pind Wood Lane.

Theft was reported in the 200 block of Capaha Trail.

Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street.

Shoplifting was reported at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.

Theft was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.

Burglary was reported in the 0 block of North Park Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Theft was reported in the 600 block of Whitelaw Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Howell Street.

Shoplifting was reported at Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.

Miscellaneous

Possession of a controlled substance was reported at South Sprigg and Good Hope streets.

Possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.

Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 900 block of North Sprigg Street.

Trespassing was reported in the 0 block of North Park Avenue.

Identity theft was reported.

Concealment of contraband was reported. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.

Weapons violation and drug violation were reported in the 3200 block of William Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.

Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of Cape Meadows Circle.

Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Park Avenue.

Counterfeiting was reported at Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.

Sexual misconduct involving a child younger than 15 was reported on William Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.

Property damage was reported in the 0 block of Village Drive.

Counterfeiting was reported at Huck's, 353 S. Kingshighway.