February 9, 2019

Area police report 2-10-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Christopher Legrand, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Arrests n Aaron Johnston, 29, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Christopher Legrand, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Aaron Johnston, 29, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
  • Marcus Wheeler, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Hope Hamil, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
  • Bernard Cruz, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
  • James Boley, 28, of Scott City was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrants.
  • Tony Meeker, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on two Scott County warrants.
  • Kyla Miller, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants.
  • Allyssa Zahner, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a probation warrant.
  • Cameron Cook, 24, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Derek Vaughn, 37, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Cierra Morrow, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Dante Purl, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 1900 block of Perryville Road.
  • Assault was reported on South Hanover Street. A juvenile female was in custody.
  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of William Street.
  • Assault was reported on Bellevue Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported at Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Howell Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Whitelaw Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 0 block of North Park Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Capaha Trail.
  • Burglary was reported in the 0 block of North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Bertling Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported at South Sprigg and Good Hope streets.
  • Possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 900 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 0 block of North Park Avenue.
  • Identity theft was reported.
  • Concealment of contraband was reported. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
  • Weapons violation and drug violation were reported in the 3200 block of William Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of Cape Meadows Circle.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Park Avenue.
  • Counterfeiting was reported at Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.
  • Sexual misconduct involving a child younger than 15 was reported on William Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
  • Property damage was reported in the 0 block of Village Drive.
  • Counterfeiting was reported at Huck's, 353 S. Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Broadway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jeremy Brunkhorst, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Samantha King, 36, no address given, was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for a parole violation.
  • Jamie Davidson, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a District 22 warrant for a parole violation.
  • Danielle Cotner, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Latorya Mackins, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Matthew Prince, 43, of Jackson was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrant s for failure to appear.
  • Jason Harring, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Polk County, Missouri, warrant for a probation violation.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Brandon Stephens, 25, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Heather Galloway, 23, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Timothy Crites, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Marcus Wheeler, 39, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants and on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license is revoked and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
  • Tyler Anglin, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Maries County, Missouri, warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of Michael Anna Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Bast Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

