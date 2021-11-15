Area Police Report 11/15/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.

Arrests

Misty J. Pifer, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Jared S. Cook, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for driving under the influence.

Jacob R. Kane, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of marijuana.

Joanna C. Creasy, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Missouri Probation and Parole warrants for larceny and probation violation for dangerous drugs.

Sabur Suire, 21, of Garnett, Kansas, was arrested on an Anderson County, Kansas, warrant for four counts of exploitation of a child and four counts of trading child pornography.

Heather N. Maglone, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for failure to appear for third-degree domestic assault.

Meagan L. Miller, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid.

William E. Bauer, 53, of Jackson was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree property damage.

Jacob W. Morrison, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for latency and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.

Michelle N. Clements, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to yield right of way.