November 16, 2021

Area Police Report 11/15/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt. Arrests n Misty J. Pifer, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing...

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Misty J. Pifer, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • Jared S. Cook, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for driving under the influence.
  • Jacob R. Kane, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of marijuana.
  • Joanna C. Creasy, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Missouri Probation and Parole warrants for larceny and probation violation for dangerous drugs.
  • Sabur Suire, 21, of Garnett, Kansas, was arrested on an Anderson County, Kansas, warrant for four counts of exploitation of a child and four counts of trading child pornography.
  • Heather N. Maglone, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for failure to appear for third-degree domestic assault.
  • Meagan L. Miller, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid.
  • William E. Bauer, 53, of Jackson was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree property damage.
  • Jacob W. Morrison, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for latency and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.
  • Michelle N. Clements, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to yield right of way.
  • Casey A. Mills, 38, of Jackson was arrested for alleged second-degree domestic assault.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Coleen Lewis, 51, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Brittany Dean, 29, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Kimberly Hanner, 61, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott City warrant.

Assault

  • Assault reported in the 300 block of N High St 11/13/2021

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Oklahoma Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 4700 block of Old Cape Road East.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Washington Street.
Police/Fire Reports

