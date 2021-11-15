Area Police Report 11/15/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Misty J. Pifer, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- Jared S. Cook, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for driving under the influence.
- Jacob R. Kane, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of marijuana.
- Joanna C. Creasy, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Missouri Probation and Parole warrants for larceny and probation violation for dangerous drugs.
- Sabur Suire, 21, of Garnett, Kansas, was arrested on an Anderson County, Kansas, warrant for four counts of exploitation of a child and four counts of trading child pornography.
- Heather N. Maglone, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for failure to appear for third-degree domestic assault.
- Meagan L. Miller, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid.
- William E. Bauer, 53, of Jackson was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree property damage.
- Jacob W. Morrison, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for latency and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.
- Michelle N. Clements, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to yield right of way.
- Casey A. Mills, 38, of Jackson was arrested for alleged second-degree domestic assault.
JACKSON
