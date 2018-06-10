All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
October 6, 2018

Area police report 10-6-18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Kristan Keys, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant. n Demarco Garvin, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Union County (Illinois) warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kristan Keys, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
  • Demarco Garvin, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Union County (Illinois) warrant.
  • Sharmice Beaty, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic violations.
  • Mickelle Huskey, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
  • Kentasha Moore, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants.
  • Omar Kuzez, 38, of Clayton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a traffic violation.
  • Gary Rainey, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Assaults

  • First-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at Morgan Oak and South Pacific streets.
  • Assault was reported on Brink Avenue. A female juvenile was taken into custody.
  • Assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action were reported at 505 N. Kingshighway.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Spring Street. A juvenile male was taken into custody.
  • Assault was reported on Fountain Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 10 S. West End Blvd.
  • Theft was reported at Orscheln Farm & Home, 338 Christine St.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Victoria's Secret, 3049 William St.
  • Burglary was reported at Celebrations, 615 Bellevue St.
  • Burglary was reported at Monty's Mobile Homes, 602 S. Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported at 337 N. Park Ave.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported at Erlbacher Gear & Machine, 542 Asher St.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported at 430 N. Frederick St.
  • Forgery and stealing were reported at 2027 Broadway.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported.
  • Property damage was reported at 2300 N. Kingshighway.
  • Child abuse was reported.
  • Property damage was reported at 838 S. Ellis St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Arrests

  • Cari Noel, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no vehicle registration.
  • Larry Jamieson, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Hope HOttel, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic violation.
  • Ledonn Smith, 37, of Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Erica Vandeven, 38, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear on charges of traffic violations.

JACKSON

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DUI

  • Camden Laxton, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and speeding.

Arrests

  • Aundrea Golden, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
  • Michelle Beck, 42, of Springfield, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Stacia Richey, 28, of Jackson was arrested on two Scott City warrants.
  • Stacie Groves, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Trevor Biri, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Kentasha Moore, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Austin Birk, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of Francis Drive.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Georgia Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of West Adams Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of North High Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Wayne Avenue and North Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy