Area police report 10-6-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kristan Keys, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
- Demarco Garvin, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Union County (Illinois) warrant.
- Sharmice Beaty, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic violations.
- Mickelle Huskey, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- Kentasha Moore, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants.
- Omar Kuzez, 38, of Clayton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a traffic violation.
- Gary Rainey, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Assaults
- First-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at Morgan Oak and South Pacific streets.
- Assault was reported on Brink Avenue. A female juvenile was taken into custody.
- Assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action were reported at 505 N. Kingshighway.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Spring Street. A juvenile male was taken into custody.
- Assault was reported on Fountain Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at 10 S. West End Blvd.
- Theft was reported at Orscheln Farm & Home, 338 Christine St.
- Shoplifting was reported at Victoria's Secret, 3049 William St.
- Burglary was reported at Celebrations, 615 Bellevue St.
- Burglary was reported at Monty's Mobile Homes, 602 S. Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported at 337 N. Park Ave.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported at Erlbacher Gear & Machine, 542 Asher St.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported at 430 N. Frederick St.
- Forgery and stealing were reported at 2027 Broadway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported.
- Property damage was reported at 2300 N. Kingshighway.
- Child abuse was reported.
- Property damage was reported at 838 S. Ellis St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Cari Noel, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no vehicle registration.
- Larry Jamieson, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Hope HOttel, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic violation.
- Ledonn Smith, 37, of Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
- Erica Vandeven, 38, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear on charges of traffic violations.
JACKSON
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DUI
- Camden Laxton, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and speeding.
Arrests
- Aundrea Golden, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
- Michelle Beck, 42, of Springfield, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- Stacia Richey, 28, of Jackson was arrested on two Scott City warrants.
- Stacie Groves, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- Trevor Biri, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Kentasha Moore, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- Austin Birk, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of Francis Drive.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Georgia Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of West Adams Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 700 block of North High Street.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Wayne Avenue and North Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.