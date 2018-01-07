Area fire report 7-1-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Thursday
- Medical assists were made at 8:20 a.m. on South Pacific Street, 9:45 a.m. on Bloomfield Road, 11:03 a.m. on Broadway, 2:10 a.m. on David and 7:49 p.m. on South Sprigg Street.
- At 9:55 a.m., arcing/shorted electrical equipment was reported on South Ellis Street.
- At 9:59 a.m., power line down was reported on Caruthers Avenue.
- At 10:26 a.m., power line down was reported on County Road 205.
- At 10:30 a.m., power line down was reported on County Road 318.
- At 10:38 a.m., power line down was reported on North Missouri Street.
- At 11:11 a.m., power line down was reported on Hopper Road.
- At 12:01 p.m., power line down was reported on Perry Avenue.
- At 12:18 p.m., power line down was reported on White Oaks Lane.
- At 1:40 p.m., false alarm was reported on William Street.
- At 1:46 p.m., power line down was reported on Professional Court.
- At 5:41 p.m., power line down was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
- At 8:15 p.m., power line down was reported on Bellevue Street.
- At 8:52 p.m., power line down was reported on Briarwood Drive.
- At 9:21 p.m., carbon monoxide detector activation was reported on Abbey Road.
- At 9:54 p.m., unauthorized burning was reported on Themis Street.
- At 11:42 p.m., smoke/odor removal was performed on Pear Tree Court.
SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
June 22 to June 29
- Medical assists were made June 22 in the 200 block of Grand Avenue; June 23 in the 100 block of West Hickory Street; June 24 on Broadway Street; June 25 in the 100 block of Chelsey Drive, 1200 block of West Third Street and 100 block of Blattel Drive; June 26 in the 1400 block of Colony Park Drive; June 27 at Missouri Boulevard and Dearborn Street; June 28 in the 400 block of North Lincoln, Main Street and East Second Street, 600 block of East Fourth Street and 400 block of North Lincoln; and June 29 in the 700 block of Cafe Street and the 100 block of Burger Street.
- On June 24, alarm activation was reported at 109 Jefferson Ave.
- On June 28, alarm activation was reported at 200 E. Outer Road.