All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
June 30, 2018

Area fire report 7-1-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Thursday n Medical assists were made at 8:20 a.m. on South Pacific Street, 9:45 a.m. on Bloomfield Road, 11:03 a.m. on Broadway, 2:10 a.m. on David and 7:49 p.m. on South Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 8:20 a.m. on South Pacific Street, 9:45 a.m. on Bloomfield Road, 11:03 a.m. on Broadway, 2:10 a.m. on David and 7:49 p.m. on South Sprigg Street.
  • At 9:55 a.m., arcing/shorted electrical equipment was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • At 9:59 a.m., power line down was reported on Caruthers Avenue.
  • At 10:26 a.m., power line down was reported on County Road 205.
  • At 10:30 a.m., power line down was reported on County Road 318.
  • At 10:38 a.m., power line down was reported on North Missouri Street.
  • At 11:11 a.m., power line down was reported on Hopper Road.
  • At 12:01 p.m., power line down was reported on Perry Avenue.
  • At 12:18 p.m., power line down was reported on White Oaks Lane.
  • At 1:40 p.m., false alarm was reported on William Street.
  • At 1:46 p.m., power line down was reported on Professional Court.
  • At 5:41 p.m., power line down was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
  • At 8:15 p.m., power line down was reported on Bellevue Street.
  • At 8:52 p.m., power line down was reported on Briarwood Drive.
  • At 9:21 p.m., carbon monoxide detector activation was reported on Abbey Road.
  • At 9:54 p.m., unauthorized burning was reported on Themis Street.
  • At 11:42 p.m., smoke/odor removal was performed on Pear Tree Court.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

June 22 to June 29

  • Medical assists were made June 22 in the 200 block of Grand Avenue; June 23 in the 100 block of West Hickory Street; June 24 on Broadway Street; June 25 in the 100 block of Chelsey Drive, 1200 block of West Third Street and 100 block of Blattel Drive; June 26 in the 1400 block of Colony Park Drive; June 27 at Missouri Boulevard and Dearborn Street; June 28 in the 400 block of North Lincoln, Main Street and East Second Street, 600 block of East Fourth Street and 400 block of North Lincoln; and June 29 in the 700 block of Cafe Street and the 100 block of Burger Street.
  • On June 24, alarm activation was reported at 109 Jefferson Ave.
  • On June 28, alarm activation was reported at 200 E. Outer Road.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy