Area fire report 7-1-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Thursday

Medical assists were made at 8:20 a.m. on South Pacific Street, 9:45 a.m. on Bloomfield Road, 11:03 a.m. on Broadway, 2:10 a.m. on David and 7:49 p.m. on South Sprigg Street.

At 9:55 a.m., arcing/shorted electrical equipment was reported on South Ellis Street.

At 9:59 a.m., power line down was reported on Caruthers Avenue.

At 10:26 a.m., power line down was reported on County Road 205.

At 10:30 a.m., power line down was reported on County Road 318.

At 10:38 a.m., power line down was reported on North Missouri Street.

At 11:11 a.m., power line down was reported on Hopper Road.

At 12:01 p.m., power line down was reported on Perry Avenue.

At 12:18 p.m., power line down was reported on White Oaks Lane.

At 1:40 p.m., false alarm was reported on William Street.

At 1:46 p.m., power line down was reported on Professional Court.

At 5:41 p.m., power line down was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.

At 8:15 p.m., power line down was reported on Bellevue Street.

At 8:52 p.m., power line down was reported on Briarwood Drive.

At 9:21 p.m., carbon monoxide detector activation was reported on Abbey Road.

At 9:54 p.m., unauthorized burning was reported on Themis Street.