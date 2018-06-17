Area fire report 6-17-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Thursday
- Medical assists were made at 1:06 a.m. on East Rodney Street, 4:19 a.m. on Whitener Street, 5:36 a.m. on East Rodney Drive, 7:19 a.m. on North Sprigg Street, 11:13 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road, 12:14 p.m. on Aquamsi Street, 1:08 p.m. on Helmsdale Drive, 1:19 p.m. on Bellevue Street, 3:32 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive, 4:37 p.m. on Linden Street, 5:39 p.m. on Whitener Street and 7:56 p.m. on Linden Street.
- At 10:10 a.m., smoke detector activation was reported on Belleridge Pike.
- At 4:08 p.m., building fire was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- At 6:56 p.m., unauthorized burning was reported on North Church Street.
SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
June 8 to June 14
- Medical assists were made on June 9 in the 400 block of Ruth Street and 600 block of Main Street; June 10 in the 100 block of West Maple Street and the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive; June 11 in the 1000 block of East Second Street and 400 block of North Lincoln; June 13 in the 900 block of West Fifth Street, 1800 block of Mary Street, 500 block of East Third Street, 800 block of East Third Street, 28000 block of U.S. 61 and the 2100 block of Main Street; and June 14 in the 400 block of North Lincoln.
- On June 8, fire alarm activation was reported at 1106 Perkins St.
- On June 14, two citizen assists were made in the 300 block of East Hickory Street.