All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
March 30, 2019

Area fire report 3-29-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau fire department responded to the following calls: Thursday n Medical assists were made at 2:05 a.m. on North Sprigg Street, 10:07 a.m. on William Street, 10:20 a.m. on William Street, 12:05 p.m. on Cape Meadows Circle, 12:40 p.m. on South Hanover Street and 3:20 p.m. on Copper Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau fire department responded to the following calls:

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 2:05 a.m. on North Sprigg Street, 10:07 a.m. on William Street, 10:20 a.m. on William Street, 12:05 p.m. on Cape Meadows Circle, 12:40 p.m. on South Hanover Street and 3:20 p.m. on Copper Drive.
  • At 1:24 a.m., an alarm system activation, no fire, was reported on Farrar Drive.
  • At 3:15 a.m., invalid assist was made on Water Street.
  • At 7:01 a.m., a power line was reported down on West Cape Rock Drive.
  • At 7:13 a.m., an oil or other combustible liquid spill was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • At 11:20 a.m., a grass fire, no location given, was reported.
  • At 2:15 p.m., unintentional transmission of alarm was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • At 2:23 p.m., unintentional transmission of alarm on Sprigg Street.
  • At 4:07 p.m., a smoke detector activation, no fire, was reported on Lakewood Drive.
  • At 4:42 p.m., invalid assist was made on Old Hopper Road.
  • At 8:27 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • At 8:31 p.m., a dumpster or other outside trash fire was reported on Whitener Street.
  • At 9:38 p.m., a building fire was reported on South Spring Avenue.

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

March 22

  • Medical assist was made at 10:08 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Mar-Elm Street.

March 23

  • Medical assists were made at 9:57 a.m. in the 600 block of Main Street and 11:26 p.m. in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
  • At 9:37 a.m., motor-vehicle collision at the southbouth 91.4 mile marker on Interstate 55.

March 24

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Medical asissts were made at 4:59 p.m. in the 400 block of State Street and 7:53 p.m. in the 400 block of Missouri Boulevard.
  • A furnace fire at 9:44 a.m. in the 400 block of Crites Street.

March 25

  • At 10:14 a.m., medical assist was made in the 100 block of West Hickory Street.
  • At 2:19 p.m., motor vehicle collision was reported at the 91.2 mile marker of Interstate 55.
  • At 3:41 p.m., motor vehicle collision was reported at Blattel and Messmer streets.

March 26

  • Medical assists were made at 3:59 a.m. in the 100 block of West Hickory Street, 5:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Perkins Street, 7:35 p.m. in the 200 block of Bell Avenue and 9:43 p.m. in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

March 27

  • Medical assist at 1:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Bell Avenue.
  • At 9:15 p.m., grass fire was reported on County Road 204.

March 28

  • Medical assists were made at 7:57 a.m. on Interstate 55, 1:59 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Mar-Elm Street and 11:05 p.m. in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

March 29

  • Medical assist was made at 11:03 a.m. at Nash Road and County Road 303.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy