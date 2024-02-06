Area fire report 3-29-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau fire department responded to the following calls:
Thursday
- Medical assists were made at 2:05 a.m. on North Sprigg Street, 10:07 a.m. on William Street, 10:20 a.m. on William Street, 12:05 p.m. on Cape Meadows Circle, 12:40 p.m. on South Hanover Street and 3:20 p.m. on Copper Drive.
- At 1:24 a.m., an alarm system activation, no fire, was reported on Farrar Drive.
- At 3:15 a.m., invalid assist was made on Water Street.
- At 7:01 a.m., a power line was reported down on West Cape Rock Drive.
- At 7:13 a.m., an oil or other combustible liquid spill was reported on Siemers Drive.
- At 11:20 a.m., a grass fire, no location given, was reported.
- At 2:15 p.m., unintentional transmission of alarm was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- At 2:23 p.m., unintentional transmission of alarm on Sprigg Street.
- At 4:07 p.m., a smoke detector activation, no fire, was reported on Lakewood Drive.
- At 4:42 p.m., invalid assist was made on Old Hopper Road.
- At 8:27 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- At 8:31 p.m., a dumpster or other outside trash fire was reported on Whitener Street.
- At 9:38 p.m., a building fire was reported on South Spring Avenue.
SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
March 22
- Medical assist was made at 10:08 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Mar-Elm Street.
March 23
- Medical assists were made at 9:57 a.m. in the 600 block of Main Street and 11:26 p.m. in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
- At 9:37 a.m., motor-vehicle collision at the southbouth 91.4 mile marker on Interstate 55.
March 24