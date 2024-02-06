Area fire report 3-29-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau fire department responded to the following calls:

Thursday

Medical assists were made at 2:05 a.m. on North Sprigg Street, 10:07 a.m. on William Street, 10:20 a.m. on William Street, 12:05 p.m. on Cape Meadows Circle, 12:40 p.m. on South Hanover Street and 3:20 p.m. on Copper Drive.

At 1:24 a.m., an alarm system activation, no fire, was reported on Farrar Drive.

At 3:15 a.m., invalid assist was made on Water Street.

At 7:01 a.m., a power line was reported down on West Cape Rock Drive.

At 7:13 a.m., an oil or other combustible liquid spill was reported on Siemers Drive.

At 11:20 a.m., a grass fire, no location given, was reported.

At 2:15 p.m., unintentional transmission of alarm was reported on North Sprigg Street.

At 2:23 p.m., unintentional transmission of alarm on Sprigg Street.

At 4:07 p.m., a smoke detector activation, no fire, was reported on Lakewood Drive.

At 4:42 p.m., invalid assist was made on Old Hopper Road.

At 8:27 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on North Sprigg Street.

At 8:31 p.m., a dumpster or other outside trash fire was reported on Whitener Street.