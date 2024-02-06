“The Book of George” is a novel of many finely crafted, often funny moments that arrive episodically as the title character grows older. At first he’s a millennial kid, then a college guy as the Twin Towers fall on 9/11.

In time George — he’s given no surname — graduates and struggles over what to do with the rest of his life. Fate actually treats him pretty well. He’s an attractive, smart New Yorker; his family has some money; and he’s often quite lucky.

But you wouldn’t know it from his clownish, sour, perplexed, defeatist attitude. He’s self-absorbed and self-disparaging, lovable and devilish — the list could go on.

The novel’s author, Kate Greathead, is a gifted storyteller who reels off dialogue filled with wit and humor so well it makes page-turning a pleasure and “The Book of George” an easy read.

But just as the indecisive George doesn’t know where he is going in life, the reader doesn’t know where his story is going either. Getting there, in a way, is the point.

George groans inwardly at the vacuous “sitcom-level banter” that comes easily to him in conversation. Greathead is deft at dishing out such dialogue, too, and chapter after chapter, as George ages and a variety of crises large and small arise, this episodic novel seems a form of first-rate TV sitcom between covers.

George would be glad to call it “the show about nothing,” similar to “Seinfeld.” Then he would cancel it.