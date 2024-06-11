Building Stronger Communities: The impact of volunteer boards on local charities

-
City of Cape Girardeau forms committee to review policies, try to lessen gun violenceThe City of Cape Girardeau is assembling a Gun Violence Task Force that will determine what can be done to discourage gun violence. The ad-hoc committee will also look over current programs and policies. Mayor Stacy Kinder stated in the citys...
Northeast Cape outside warning siren suffers outageAn outside warning siren on Vincent Street in Northeast Cape Girardeau is temporarily out of service as of Monday, June 10. A City of Cape Girardeau newsletter stated residents nearby should be aware the siren will not sound in case of a tornado...
Lynwood Baptist Church breaks ground on $10.5 million expansion3Officials of Lynwood Baptist Church and Lynwood Christian Academy officially broke ground Sunday, June 9, on a 35,000-square-foot expansion. Senior pastor Mark Anderson spoke of the geography of redemption and Gods presence. ...
Cape elementary students celebrate final day of summer school at Central's new indoor athletic facility7With the Summer Olympics around the corner, each of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools elementary schools celebrated the last day of their Olympics-themed summer school session Friday, June 7, with activities for students inside Cape Central High...
Oak Ridge mother faces accusation of providing minor with meth; faces counts of child endangerment7An Oak Ridge mother is in jail in lieu of $26,000 cash-only bond after police say she provided at least one child with methamphetamine. Jennifer Bey, 43, faces three counts of first-degree child endangerment involving drugs, a Class D felony....
Photo Gallery 6/10/24Hoffman Family Fireworks Light the Night demonstrationThe annual Light The Night fireworks demonstration presented by Hoffman Family Fireworks was a free event held at the Knights Of Columbus hall in Jackson on Saturday, June 8, , where 60 of their fireworks were launched and food, beverage and...
Local News 6/8/24St. Louis Native Elad Gross runs as Democratic candidate for Missouri Attorney GeneralElad Gross is running as the Democratic candidate for Attorney General (AG) on the basis of making the office more known and responsive among people in Missouri. Gross is running against Republican incumbent Andrew Bailey and Republican Candidate...
Report: Police find bloodied woman holding suspect by hair; drugs found in man's underwear at jail5A Charleston man faces eight felonies following a domestic violence call that led to several drug-related charges. Vashon Rivers, 39, was arrested in Cape Girardeau and charged with eight felonies: four counts of delivery of a controlled substance,...
Democratic AG candidate visits Cape14Elad Gross is running as the Democratic candidate for Attorney General (AG) on the basis of making the office more known and responsive among people in Missouri. Gross is running against Republican incumbent Andrew Bailey and Republican candidate...
Coroner Jordan receives another extension from judge in civil suit; seeks change of venue in criminal case17A judge granted another extension Friday, June 7, to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan to find an attorney to defend him in a civil suit seeking to remove him from office. In a case review held via video conference, Judge Jerel Lee Poor II...
Bollinger County woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for perjuryMichelle Kaempfer of Glen Allen was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday, June 6, for perjury. Kaempfer was accused of telling a series of elaborate lies and fabricating evidence in trying to frame another woman on multiple crimes, including...
Man living in tent faces felonies after alleged domestic disputeA man who allegedly repeatedly punched a victim in the face, hit the victim in the back of the head with a metal bar and smashed a mirror over her back is in Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond and is facing four felonies and one...
Former Himmelberger property nearing debut as Rockwood Inn boutique hotel4Madawn Traxel cant stop smiling. The opening of Cape Girardeaus first boutique hotel is coming soon, and Traxel cant wait for the world to see it. Traxel has put so much time, energy and passion into the Rockwood Inn that her excitement exudes...
Most read 6/6/24Reyes Restaurant wows with unique Honduran cuisine2I had a rough start to researching this column this week. I drove 54miles round trip to discover that Google business hours for the chosen restaurant were incorrect, and even worse, I had asked friends to meet me there. While we stared blankly at...
Local News 6/5/24Sewer line repair to force street closure in JacksonJackson officials reported Wednesday, June 5, that a sewer line repair project will force the closure of a portion of County Road 316/Matthew Street on Thursday, June 6. The closure will affect the portion of the roadway from the intersection of Old...
Most read 6/4/24Water, sewer rates set to increase as Cape Council approves annual city operating budget5The Cape Girardeau City Council members approved a 5% increase in residential and commercial water fees as part of the 2024-25 city budget Monday, June 3. Council members approved the citys annual operating budget, and an ordinance that included...
Building Stronger Communities: The impact of volunteer boards on local charities
Tuesday, June 11, 2024 ~ Updated 11:43 PM
Charitable organizations and the communities they serve enjoy a unique relationship. Successful charities have a tremendous impact on their communities, and this success is primarily due to the community volunteers who give of their time to serve on boards and committees. A recent conversation with Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO), Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO), and Saint Francis Foundation sheds light on this special partnership, and how each of us can make a difference by getting involved.
We certainly couldnt provide the services CCSOMO provides to individuals and families throughout southern Missouri without countless volunteer hours from committed board and committee members, shared Jeremy Rowland, chief regional officer of CCSOMO. Our governing board, which includes members from across our 39-county region, sets the overall direction for CCSOMO, and locally based committees make things happen in our communities. The most recent example is the new LifeHouse Crisis Maternity House in Cape Girardeau, which simply would not have happened without the volunteers who initiated the project, served on our fundraising and building committees throughout development, and continue to be engaged in its operation. Because of their vision and commitment, many young women and their children will have an opportunity for a new life.
Similarly, the work of Community Foundation of the Ozarks covers a large geographic region that includes 62 counties in central and southern Missouri.
CFOs governing board, comprised of representatives from across southern Missouri, is responsible for strategic planning and organizational oversight, but we also have 55 affiliate community foundations totaling 500-plus volunteer community leaders with their own community boards," Judy Cantoni, East Region director, explained. "These affiliate boards provide connections with our nonprofit partners, business and governmental leaders, and donors and advisors in their local communities. In the Southeast Missouri area, affiliate community foundations serving the Cape Area, the Bootheel region, Ste. Genevieve County, Perry County, and the Ozark Foothills region are led by volunteers who inspire philanthropy in their communities, educate donors on ways of giving, and assist nonprofit partners with accessing CFOs grant opportunities.
As executive director, Stacy Huff leads Saint Francis Foundation in its support of Saint Francis Healthcare System.
As Saint Francis has grown, so has the work of the Foundation in its effort to serve the healthcare needs of communities throughout its 25-county service region," Huff said. "The Foundations board, the Friends of Saint Francis board, and related committees are made up of individuals from the communities we serve along with Saint Francis colleagues, physicians, and providers. The connections made through their work and outreach in the region are critical to all that we do. We truly appreciate their involvement as they generously share their expertise, passion, and support for the work of Saint Francis.
As critical as volunteers are to the work of these nonprofits in our communities, most charitable organizations find it difficult to attract committed volunteers.
Many people think they will be required to ask for money, but this is far from the truth," Cantoni said. "CFO and its affiliates and nonprofit partners offer a variety of ways to support the mission and impact communities. Experience in business, communications, marketing, technology, construction (just to name a few) are important for these organizations to have on their boards and committees. Whatever your talents, it is most important to bring a heart for the charitys mission and enthusiastically represent the charity in the community.
Rowland echoed a similar idea.
Volunteers are vital to CCSOMOs success because of the talents, ideas, passion, knowledge, and commitment they bring to the table," Rowland said. "I especially find that those who serve on our board are critically important because, although employees come and go, the board provides stability and continuity. Our board brings a vision for the future based on their knowledge of the past and the needs they see in their communities that we, as staff, may not be aware of. So, our board members, many of whom stay involved after their board service is concluded, provide the consistency and reliability our communities count on.
Board members often provide value to organizations even beyond their terms of service.
At Saint Francis Foundation, we also find our board members remain supportive and continue to champion our work in their communities long after their terms of service have concluded, Huff explained. Most of them share with me that they receive great joy and tremendous satisfaction from the work they do on our behalf. Certainly, being involved by serving on a board, planning Foundation events, and helping with projects at Saint Francis is a wonderful way to make a difference in our communities.
Becoming involved in a charitable organization is a blessing to both the nonprofit and the volunteer. If you are interested in becoming more involved as a volunteer, find that charity whose work you are passionate about and get involved. Ask how you can help and begin with volunteering for a specific project or committee. If you are asked to serve on a board, be sure to confirm the nonprofits expectations of you and be clear about your expectations. Your involvement will make a difference to the nonprofit, to the community, and to you!
Southeast Council on Philanthropy (SECOP) is a group of charitable organizations seeking to advance philanthropy through education of our communities throughout Southeast Missouri as well as training and networking for nonprofit staff and volunteers. If you are interested in learning more about SECOP, you can visit secoponline.org, follow SECOP Southeast Council on Philanthropy on Facebook, and feel free to attend future meetings. Our next meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.