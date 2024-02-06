KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will lead Ukraine’s delegation at the Munich Security Conference next week, which U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, are also expected to attend, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff said Thursday.

Andriy Yermak, who will attend, told The Associated Press the Ukrainian delegation will present the country’s position on ending the war and their views on how “a long and lasting peace” can be achieved.

“It’s necessary that the leaders and the experts in politics who will be in Munich realize that this is momentum,” he said about Ukraine’s message for the event. “That we are very near to really ending this war by a just and lasting peace, but (it’s) necessary to be together… Not to give Russia an opportunity to divide the world, to divide partners.”

The Munich summit is a regular forum for global international security discussions which has taken on new significance amid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine and other challenges.

The annual conference comes at a pivotal moment for Ukraine, which is striving to establish a relationship with the new U.S. administration — a key partner during the nearly three-year war against Russia.

During his election campaign, President Donald Trump promised to end the fighting within 24 hours, revising that later to within six months of taking office. However, Russia and Ukraine remain far apart, and it is unclear how a ceasefire deal would take shape.

At the Munich meeting, Yermak said Ukraine hopes to discuss what security guarantees could be put in place to prevent repeated aggression by Russia.

The presidential aide said there is still no set date for a meeting of Zelenskyy and Trump but he reiterated that it should happen as soon as possible, adding “we are working on it.”

Yermak confirmed that Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia will visit Kyiv after the Munich Security Conference, around the end of February.

In an attempt to get the new U.S. administration up to speed, Ukrainians plan to provide Kellogg with “full and real information” about the situation on the battlefield, ongoing mobilization efforts, and the status of weapons and equipment delivery.

“I think it’s important that we go through these consultations and negotiations before the (Trump) administration has any plans,” he said. “Because our position is that it’s impossible to have, and will be a big mistake to have, any plans without participation by Ukraine in preparing this plan.”

On Monday, Trump indicated that he wants to reach an agreement with Ukraine to gain access to the country’s rare earth materials as a condition for continuing U.S. support for its war against Russia. The remark aligns with elements of Zelenskyy’s “victory plan,” which he presented to Kyiv’s allies, including Trump, last autumn.

Trump also suggested that he’s received word from the Ukrainian government that it would be willing to make a deal to give the U.S. access to the elements critical to the modern high-tech economy.

Yermak said there is not yet a framework of discussion on the subject, but that Ukraine is looking into a strategic partnership with the U.S. even after the war ends, and that it is part of Zelenskyy’s strategy in approaching the new administration.