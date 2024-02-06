All sections
WorldMarch 1, 2025

Zelenskyy embraced by British prime minister a day after White House blowout

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer embraced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday and told him he had the nation's unwavering support a day after the

BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, embraces and greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Downing Street, London, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, for a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, England, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Downing Street, London, England, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street in London Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, for a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, England, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, shake hands during a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, England, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, lit by a photographers flash, waves goodbye to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting inside 10 Downing Street in London Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, shake hands during a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, England, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, front, signs a document of defence lend for Ukraine on the day she holds a video conference meeting with Ukraine's Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko, as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy, right, stand in London, England, March 1, 2025. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, left at the table, holds a document of defence lend for Ukraine on the day she holds a video conference meeting with Ukraine's Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko, as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy, second left, stand in London, England, March 1, 2025. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP)
From left, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy applaude during a video conference meeting with Ukraine's Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko in London, England, March 1, 2025. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, escorts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his waiting car as he leaves 10 Downing Street in London Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, talk during a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, England, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks towards the waiting media as he arrives in Downing Street for a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, shake hands during a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, England, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer embraced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday and told him he had the nation's unwavering support a day after the blowout at the White House with President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy arrived to shouts of support from people who had gathered outside of 10 Downing St., where Starmer gave him a hug and ushered him inside. The two leaders met on the eve of a meeting of European leaders in London. Called to discuss how European nations can defend Ukraine — and themselves — if the U.S. withdraws support, it has taken on new urgency following Trump's televised berating of Zelenskyy.

“And as you heard from the cheers on the street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom,” Starmer told the leader of the war-torn country. “We stand with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it may take.”

Zelenskyy thanked him and the people of the U.K. for their support and friendship. Starmer spoke to both Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday evening after the meeting, the prime minister's office said.

The meeting comes the day after an extraordinary diplomatic meltdown when Trump and Vice President JD Vance blasted Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on live television for not being grateful enough for U.S. support.

Zelenskyy had been poised to ink a deal to give the U.S. access to mineral riches as Trump pressures Ukraine to reach a deal to end the war with Russia. But he left town without signing anything.

Zelenskyy had been scheduled to meet with Starmer on Sunday before the European summit, but the timetable for their bilateral meeting was apparently sped up in the aftermath of the Washington visit.

Zelenskyy will meet with King Charles III on Sunday before the meeting at Lancaster House, a 200-year-old mansion near Buckingham Palace.

