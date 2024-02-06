All sections
WorldDecember 16, 2024

Zakir Hussain, one of India's most accomplished classical musicians, dies at 73

NEW DELHI (AP) — Zakir Hussain, one of India's most accomplished classical musicians who defied genres and introduced tabla to global audiences, died on Sunday. He was 73.

SHEIKH SAALIQ, Associated Press
FILE - Indian Tabla expert Zakir Hussain laughs during a press conference to announce a musical concert in Mumbai, India, on Dec 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Rajesh Nirgude, File)
FILE - Indian Tabla expert Zakir Hussain laughs during a press conference to announce a musical concert in Mumbai, India, on Dec 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Rajesh Nirgude, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Indian drum maestro Zakir Hussain performs at the "Living Dream Concert" in New Delhi, India, on Feb. 16, 2009. (AP Photo/Mustafa Quraishi, File)
FILE - Indian drum maestro Zakir Hussain performs at the "Living Dream Concert" in New Delhi, India, on Feb. 16, 2009. (AP Photo/Mustafa Quraishi, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Indian classical music icon died from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said in a statement.

“His prolific work as a teacher, mentor and educator has left an indelible mark on countless musicians. He hoped to inspire the next generation to go further. He leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as a cultural ambassador and one of the greatest musicians of all time,” the statement read.

Hussain was the most recognizable exponent of tabla, a pair of hand drums that is the main percussion instrument in Indian classical music.

Considered the greatest tabla player of his generation, Hussain had a career that spanned six decades in which he collaborated with the likes of singer-songwriter George Harrison, jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd, drummer Mickey Hart and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

The son of legendary tabla artist Ustad Alla Rakha, Hussain was born in 1951 in Mumbai and was taught how to play the instrument by his father at the age of 7. A child prodigy, he began performing alongside India’s classical music legends during his teens.

In 1973, Hussain formed the Indian jazz fusion band “Shakti” with jazz guitarist John McLaughlin. The band played acoustic fusion music that combined Indian music with elements of jazz, introducing a new sound to Western audiences.

In 2024, Hussain became the first musician from India to win three Grammy awards in the same year.

Hussain’s “Shakti” won Best Global Music Album, and his collaboration with Edgar Meyer, Béla Fleck and flutist Rakesh Chaurasia won Best Global Music Performance and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. He had earlier won a Grammy in 2009.

In 2023, Hussain received the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award.

Hussain is survived by his wife and two daughters.

