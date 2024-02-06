PITTSBURGH (AP) — At the University of Pittsburgh, as freshmen students took their first steps on campus and swarms of lanternflies buzzed through the air, the sounds of Taylor Swift and Chappell Roan drifted from a folding table draped with an iridescent pink tablecloth.

Fruit snacks and colorful butterfly hairclips were laid out next to pink stickers that said “Saving Democracy is Hot” and “Hot Peeps Vote.” The organizers wore shirts that said “Hot Girls Vote."

The voter registration drive was run by NextGen America, a progressive organization that’s trying to increase turnout among young women in battleground states such as Pennsylvania.

Meredith Wenthur, who recently moved from North Carolina to Pittsburgh to start college, stopped by the table to register and said she plans to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris. She was thrilled by the vice president's performance in the debate with Republican Donald Trump, saying it was “really something" to see a woman assert herself like that against a man.

While young women have leaned more Democratic than Republican, this year's election could see a historic gender gap as Harris tries to become the country's first female president and the fight over abortion rights remains an animating issue.

“Men shouldn’t have a say in what women can and can’t do with their bodies,” said Wenthur, 18.

And in Allegheny County — which has voted for a Democratic president in the past five election cycles — turnout of young women will be crucial in the country’s largest battleground state. As of Oct. 21, the county has registered more than 88,670 18- to 24-year-olds this election cycle, and more than 183,232 25- to 34-year-olds, according to state data. Combined they represent almost 30% of the county's voting population of more than 943,221 registered voters.

There are 522,536 registered Democrats and 270,952 registered Republicans.

Getting this traditionally Democratic group to the polls will be crucial for Harris, since surrounding, more rural, Republican counties could deliver a victory for former President Trump.

Young women are politically activated on campus

Trump is trying to galvanize young men who are disoriented by these gender shifts, frequently emphasizing his masculinity in campaign speeches and imagery. In recent speeches, Trump has added a refrain about how women must be sheltered from the world and casting himself as their “protector.”

“They will finally be healthy, hopeful, safe and secure,” he says. “Their lives will be happy, beautiful and great again.”

Harris, in turn, says Republicans are “simply out of their mind.”

“It’s clear that they just don’t trust women,” she says on the campaign trail. “Well, we trust women.”

Jessica Herrera, a senior director at Supermajority, a liberal organization focused on mobilizing young women, said abortion is a potent issue because it’s a symbol of autonomy.