Young nuns: Two diverse paths to a rare life of faith

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Less than 1% of Catholic nuns in the United States today are 30 or younger. Seyram Adzokpa and Zoey Stapleton are two of the young women who have made the rare decision to join a religious community and begin the long process to become nuns. Here are their stories.

From Ghana to Texas to a New Orleans convent

The first time Sister Seyram Mary Adzokpa felt pulled toward religious life was walking in a Texas Walmart, at the age of 25, with her mother.

Born in Ghana, Adzokpa had never encountered a nun. Her family attended the Catholic church faithfully, but she knew nothing of the religious life and always thought marriage would be her path.

“I wanted a husband like my dad. With three kids. I had the names of my two girls picked out,” she said.

Eleven years after moving to the United States she was introduced to this new possibility as she watched two Dominican sisters enter the store.

“I still cannot describe the feeling,” she said remembering how perfectly pressed their habits were. “My heart just — I can’t explain what it felt like — but it was a pull.”

But it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, about a year later, that she fully embraced the call.

“There was fear. Absolutely,” said Adzokpa, who at the time was working on the front lines as a nurse.

“However, there was also a desire to cling, or reach out for someone who knew what was going on. And that person would be God.”

Her spiritual director at church encouraged her to explore the call and “date” Jesus. “I guess you can say sort of like an imaginary friend,” she said.

She cooked with Jesus, cleaned with Jesus, even had date nights with Jesus, setting the table for two at dinner and selecting movies to watch together.

It was on one of these date nights when Adzokpa came across a film about the Venerable Henriette DeLille, one of three founders of the Sisters of the Holy Family in New Orleans, the community which she would officially join in late September 2021 at 27-years-old.

But before she could join, she had to tell her family. And as a child of immigrants, she feared disappointing them.

“They made this trip for us,” she said. “Came to the United States for better education, better life, a career, the American dream, right? And then here I am telling them that I’m throwing it all away to go be poor and obedient and chaste.”

To her surprise, their support was overwhelming.

“I thank God for that,” she said.

Three years later, Adzokpa has said her temporary vows with the order and is using her nursing experience to help care for the elderly sisters in the community whose average age is about 80.