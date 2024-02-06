All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 25, 2025

Yemen's Houthi rebels unilaterally release 153 war detainees, Red Cross says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) —

JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press
This photo released by the International Committee of the Red Cross shows its officials helping prisoners prepare to be freed by Yemen's Houthi rebels in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (International Committee of the Red Cross via AP)
This photo released by the International Committee of the Red Cross shows its officials helping prisoners prepare to be freed by Yemen's Houthi rebels in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (International Committee of the Red Cross via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo released by the International Committee of the Red Cross shows its officials helping prisoners prepare to be freed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (International Committee of the Red Cross via AP)
This photo released by the International Committee of the Red Cross shows its officials helping prisoners prepare to be freed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (International Committee of the Red Cross via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo released by the International Committee of the Red Cross shows its officials helping prisoners prepare to be freed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (International Committee of the Red Cross via AP)
This photo released by the International Committee of the Red Cross shows its officials helping prisoners prepare to be freed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (International Committee of the Red Cross via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo released by the International Committee of the Red Cross shows its officials helping prisoners prepare to be freed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (International Committee of the Red Cross via AP)
This photo released by the International Committee of the Red Cross shows its officials helping prisoners prepare to be freed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (International Committee of the Red Cross via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels unilaterally freed 153 war detainees Saturday, the International Committee of the Red Cross said, one of several overtures in recent days to ease tensions after the ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Previous prisoner releases have been viewed as a means to jumpstart talks over permanently ending Yemen's decadelong war, which began when the Houthis seized the country's capital, Sanaa, in 2014. However, the Houthis' release comes just after they detained another seven Yemeni workers from the United Nations, sparking anger from the world body.

Those released previously had been visited by Red Cross staff in Sanaa and received medical checks and other assistance, the organization said while announcing the release. The Houthis had signaled Friday night they planned a release of prisoners.

The Red Cross said it “welcomes this unilateral release as another positive step towards reviving negotiations.”

“This operation has brought much-needed relief and joy to families who have been anxiously waiting for the return of their loved ones,” said Christine Cipolla, the ICRC’s head of delegation in Yemen. “We know that many other families are also waiting for their chance to be reunited. We hope that today’s release will lead to many more moments like this.”

Abdul Qader al-Murtada, the head of the Houthis' Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, said in a statement carried by Houthi media that those released were "humanitarian cases' that included the sick, wounded and the elderly.

“The goal of the initiative is to build trust and establish a new phase of serious and honest dealing,” al-Murtada reportedly said.

The Red Cross has helped oversee other prisoner releases, including one that saw some 1,000 prisoners swapped in 2020, over 800 detainees exchanged in 2023 and another release in 2024.

The rebels said earlier this week they would limit their attacks on ships in the Red Sea corridor and released the 25-member crew of the Galaxy Leader, a ship they seized back in November 2023, as the Gaza ceasefire took hold.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The war in Yemen has killed more than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters, killing tens of thousands more.

The Houthis’ attacks on shipping during the Israel-Hamas war have helped deflect attention from their problems at home. But they have faced casualties and damage from U.S.-led airstrikes targeting the group for months now, as well as other strikes by Israel.

Meanwhile, Yemen's economy is in tatters, something that's put increasing pressure on the Houthis and others in the conflict to potentially negotiate an end to the war. A de facto ceasefire in the conflict, which drew in a Saudi-led coalition in 2015, has largely held for several years now even during the Houthis attacks over the Israel-Hamas war.

Yet the Houthis still conducted the raids that saw seven U.N. workers detained, likely alongside others. The rebels previously detained U.N. staffers, as well as individuals associated with the once-open U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, aid groups and civil society.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres late Friday demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the seven, as well as all other U.N. workers held by the Houthis, some since 2021.

“The continued targeting of U.N. personnel and its partners negatively impacts our ability to assist millions of people in need in Yemen,” he warned in a statement. “The Houthis must deliver on their previous commitments and act in the best interests of the Yemeni people and the overall efforts to achieve peace in Yemen.”

The U.N. has halted work in Yemen, which provides food, medicine and other aid to the impoverished nation.

U.S. President Donald Trump separately has moved to reinstate a terrorism designation he made on the group late in his first term that had been revoked by President Joe Biden, potentially setting the stage for new tensions with the rebels.

Analysts have linked the newest U.N. detentions as being connected to the decision, though the Houthis themselves have yet to comment on them. The rebels have been airing repeated programs on television channels they control parading people they describe as working with Western intelligence agencies or the Israelis.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 25
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos Australian Open Tennis Final...
WorldJan. 25
Australian Open: Keys upsets 2-time champion Sabalenka in wo...
WorldJan. 25
Middle East latest: 4 Israeli female soldiers will be exchan...
WorldJan. 25
Fighting in Sudan's civil war sets ablaze the country's larg...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Senate heads toward confirming Kristi Noem as Trump's homeland security secretary
WorldJan. 25
Senate heads toward confirming Kristi Noem as Trump's homeland security secretary
Ukrainian winemaker, US vets team up on a mission: showing the best of Ukraine, one glass at a time
WorldJan. 25
Ukrainian winemaker, US vets team up on a mission: showing the best of Ukraine, one glass at a time
Trump's attempt to end birthright citizenship would overturn more than a century of precedent
WorldJan. 25
Trump's attempt to end birthright citizenship would overturn more than a century of precedent
Trump's border emergency declaration comes amid relative calm after years of major turmoil
WorldJan. 25
Trump's border emergency declaration comes amid relative calm after years of major turmoil
Conservatives of color have lofty expectations for Trump's second term
WorldJan. 25
Conservatives of color have lofty expectations for Trump's second term
Auschwitz was liberated 80 years ago. The spotlight is on survivors as their numbers dwindle
WorldJan. 25
Auschwitz was liberated 80 years ago. The spotlight is on survivors as their numbers dwindle
With the ceasefire in Gaza comes a gruesome challenge: Counting and collecting the dead
WorldJan. 25
With the ceasefire in Gaza comes a gruesome challenge: Counting and collecting the dead
A new luxury hotel towers over Havana as Cuba's economic troubles mount and tourism plummets
WorldJan. 25
A new luxury hotel towers over Havana as Cuba's economic troubles mount and tourism plummets
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy