LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed one hit over 6 1/3 innings, Freddie Freeman homered for the second straight night and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit three early longballs off Carlos Rodón to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 on Saturday to take a 2-0 World Series lead.

Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández also went deep for the Dodgers, who watched star slugger Shohei Ohtani walk off the field with a left arm injury at the end of the seventh inning.

After the Yankees closed to 4-2 on Giancarlo Stanton's RBI single in the ninth against Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia relieved with the bases loaded and retired pinch-hitter Jose Trevino on a first-pitch flyout for the save.

Yamamoto allowed Juan Soto's third-inning homer, then retired his last 11 batters and 15 of his final 16.

Soto also singled in the ninth and scored on Stanton's one-out hit off the third-base bag. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled and Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Treinen then struck out Anthony Volpe before Vesia relieved.

Ohtani hurt his left arm on a feetfirst slide when he was caught stealing second base to end the seventh.

Game 3 is Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Forty-five of 56 teams holding 2-0 World Series leads have gone on to win the title.

New York’s Aaron Judge went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and is hitting .150 with six RBIs and 19 strikeouts in 40 postseason at-bats.

Soto’s tying homer on an inside fastball was the only run Yamamoto allowed in two starts and 13 1/3 innings against the Yankees this year. The rookie left to a large ovation and gave the very slightest tip of his cap to fans when he walked to the dugout.

Yamamoto joined the Dodgers last December for a $325 million, 12-year contract, a record for pitchers, teaming with Ohtani to create record interest in Major League Baseball back in Japan.

Yamamoto was sidelined from June 15 to Sept. 10 because of a strained rotator cuff and this was his finest start since the injury.

In his longest outing since his start in the Bronx, Yamamoto struck out four and walked two with a five-pitch array that included curveballs, splitters, sliders and cutters. He improved to 2-0 in four postseason starts.