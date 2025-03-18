All sections
WorldMarch 18, 2025

Yamamoto, Ohtani deliver in return to Japan, Dodgers beat the Cubs 4-1 in season opener

TOKYO (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw five strong innings, Shohei Ohtani had two hits and scored twice, and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Tuesday in Major League Baseball's season opener at the Tokyo Dome.

DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws to the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws to the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtan follows connects for a single in the fifth inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtan follows connects for a single in the fifth inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Ben Brown throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Chicago Cubs' Ben Brown throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Shota Imanaga walks around the mound after walking Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez in the fourth inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Chicago Cubs' Shota Imanaga walks around the mound after walking Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez in the fourth inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki holds on to his broken bat after grounding out in the first inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki holds on to his broken bat after grounding out in the first inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki breaks his bat on a ground out in the first inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki breaks his bat on a ground out in the first inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani motions through his swing after lining out to second in the third inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani motions through his swing after lining out to second in the third inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Shota Imanaga, left, and Miguel Amaya, right, walk off the field after working against Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Chicago Cubs' Shota Imanaga, left, and Miguel Amaya, right, walk off the field after working against Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Playing in front of their home country, Yamamoto and Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga both pitched well in the first all-Japanese starting pitching matchup on opening day in MLB history. Imanaga threw four scoreless innings, allowing no hits but walking four.

The Dodgers jumped on Cubs reliever Ben Brown (0-1) in the fifth, scoring three runs, partly because of a throwing error by second baseman Jon Berti. Tommy Edman and Will Smith had RBI singles.

Ohtani was part of the rally, delivering a hard-hit single through the right side. He finished 2 for 5 at the plate, including a double to lead off the ninth, eventually scoring another run.

Yamamoto (1-0) gave up one run on three hits and a walk, striking out four. Tanner Scott earned his first save.

Chicago's Miguel Amaya drove in Dansby Swanson with a two-out double that made it 1-0 in the second. The Cubs didn't have a hit after the third.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched before the game because of left rib discomfort. Shortstop Mookie Betts will miss both games in Japan because of an illness.

Key moment

Ohtani's single was the first hit of the game for the Dodgers, helping start a rally that would turn the game in their favor.

Key stat

Yamamoto, Anthony Banda, Ben Casparius and Blake Treinen combined to retire 16 batters in a row from the third to the eighth innings. The streak ended when Treinen hit Berti with a pitch with one out in the eighth.

Up next

Japanese rookie Roki Sasaki will make his MLB debut for the Dodgers while left-hander Justin Steele takes the mound for the Cubs on Wednesday night for the final game in Tokyo.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

