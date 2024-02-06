CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — People outraged by how a man ran down a wolf with a snowmobile, taped the injured animal’s mouth shut and brought it into a bar last winter failed to persuade Wyoming lawmakers on Monday to outlaw killing predators with vehicles as ranching industry representatives stood by the practice as a useful way to keep predator numbers in check.

After public comments almost entirely opposed the practice, a legislative committee voted unanimously to move ahead with a bill that for the first time would impose penalties for running down predators — but only under specific circumstances.

The bill that passed 10-0 would charge the driver with animal cruelty if the animal survives impact and isn't killed right away. The bill doesn't specify how the creature should be killed but not doing so could mean up to a $1,000 fine and loss of state hunting and fishing privileges for up to three years.

Beyond that, running down predators would remain legal under the measure now headed for possible discussion by the Wyoming Legislature this winter.

Wyoming, with its vast populations of cattle and sheep, has a long history of trying to limit predators that kill livestock, Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, told the state Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee.

“What we’ve seen in recent years after decades of managing predators is, little by little, we’re seeing attacks on the tools that we use,” Magagna said. “We simply can’t afford as an industry to lose more of the tools that we may need."

The bill also had the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation's support, Brett Moline, the organization's director of public and governmental affairs, told the committee.

A dozen others spoke in person and by live video against the bill in public testimony limited to half an hour. Most were from Wyoming but others have been following from elsewhere.

“Do you want to be known as the state that legalized running down animals for sport?” Denver-area wildlife photographer Bill Masure asked the committee.

The bill misses the point with the whole issue of running down predators, Glenda Meyer, of Carlsbad, California, told the committee by video.