WWE will perform on a stage next month that could be vastly larger than its current home on cable television when “Raw,” its weekly live show, makes its debut on Netflix.

The sports entertainment company is moving to a platform with about 283 million subscribers worldwide as it departs its current home on the USA Network, which averaged 688,000 viewers in prime time last year, according to the Nielsen company.

For Netflix, onboarding the WWE is part of a strategic move to air more live events on the heels of a hugely successful fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul that was viewed by more than 60 million people.

“Raw” has been averaging about 1.5 million viewers on USA Network over the past month, according to Nielsen.

WWE has produced thousands of episodes of “Raw,” since its debut in 1993, with star performers like Seth Rollins, CM Punk and Rhea Ripley. “Raw” and the media rights that come with it, had become a hot commodity before WWE reached a deal worth more than $5 billion with Netflix.

In addition to a larger pool of potential viewers, moving to Netflix means the WWE won't have to worry as much about curse words getting muted or potentially gory scenes or risque or obscene gestures being blurred.

And as it has done throughout its history, WWE has promoted the shift to Netflix across different platforms as it seeks to expand its audience.