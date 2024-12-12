NEW YORK (AP) — The December holidays are supposed to be a time of joyful celebration, but the season can be especially grueling for the millions of people who work in retail stores, staff airline counters and field complaints coming into call centers.

Instead of compassion or good cheer, service sector workers often encounter rude behavior from frazzled shoppers, irate customers demanding instant satisfaction and travelers fuming about flight delays and cancellations. And they must do their jobs to the mind-numbing soundtrack of nonstop Christmas music.

“Something happens around November and people just forget their manners,” Kathryn Harper, senior bookseller at New York bookstore McNally Jackson, said. “Please and thank you go a huge way. Being rude to us or snippy to us is not going to make us go any faster. It’s not going to make the thing that’s out of stock magically appear.”

Harper joined other members of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union last month for a virtual news conference where they made a plea for the public's patience and self-control during the hectic weeks ahead.

“There’s a lot of disgruntled attitudes flying around this time of the year,” Cynthia Russo, who has worked at Bloomingdale’s in Manhattan for nearly two decades, said. “I try to kill them with kindness, but yet I take a firm stand with not being abused verbally, because that can happen and it’s sad. My favorite line is, ‘Let’s start over.'"

Dealing with a difficult person is never easy. These are other strategies that veteran workers use to defuse tense situations and to preserve their own peace of mind.

Schedule sanity

Taking a break for five or 10 minutes can help a worker who got yelled at to reset emotionally. If long lines or other duties don't allow for stepping away in the moment, the rattled employee could ask a colleague to take over temporarily or inform a manager of a need for a brief respite.

Fitting exercise into the day is hard in any line of work, but retail workers put in long hours during the holidays, making it even more challenging. Russo tries to power walk around each floor of Bloomingdale’s twice a day.

“I know I look crazy, probably, but I think my coworkers are used to seeing me do it,” she said.

At Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Nicole Ray escorts passengers who need wheelchair assistance safely make it to their planes and back. She feels panicky when there aren’t enough wheelchairs or attendants to get the job done during busy periods.

The travelers she helps are kind for the most part, Ray says, but someone treats her with disrespect at least once a day. Such interactions often leave her in tears, she says. With two sons at home and extra side jobs to pay the bills, she has few opportunities to decompress.

If there's time between airport passengers, Ray escapes to a parking garage to breathe and listen to music. She copes with the unpleasant attitudes she comes across by expressing gratitude to friendly patrons, telling them “I really appreciate you being such a joy to be around and not being so hard on me."

Don’t take it personally

Staying calm in the face of an irrational customer can be challenging, but remembering that another person's unreasonable demands are not a reflection of you makes it easier to react skillfully.

“You have to understand that if people are impatient or they’re not in a good mood, obviously it has nothing to do with you," Tina Minshall, who is general manager at the Bridal and Formal shop in Cincinnati, said. “If you can respond in a pleasant way, it tends to de-elevate whatever is going on around you.”

Instead of reciprocating someone’s misplaced anger, try to be the one who remains composed, said Justin Robbins, founder of Metric Sherpa, a research and advisory firm that coaches businesses on training front-line employees.

You can say, “I’m here to help you resolve this,” or “I want to help you, but we need to keep this conversation respectful,” he said.