JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Women represent half of the U.S. population but it's still rare for them to have leading roles in setting taxes or budgets in some states.

Take Mississippi, for example. Only one woman currently serves on the 14-member Joint Legislative Budget Committee. The elite group makes the first recommendations on how much money the state should spend on schools, prisons, Medicaid and other programs, giving these lawmakers substantial influence over their colleagues and over the lives of people who use government services.

Second-term Sen. Nicole Akins Boyd was appointed to the committee by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, a fellow Republican who said he did not consider whether to choose a balance of men and women.

“I don’t look at it so much like, ‘We need a woman here,’ or something like that," Hosemann said. "I look at the abilities and there are plenty of people that have great abilities, male and female. Nicole Boyd, I believe, is outstanding.”

Just over 2,400 women are serving in state legislatures across the U.S., or about 33% of the total, according to the Center for American Women and Politics, at Rutgers University. Almost 1,600 are Democrats, just over 800 are Republicans and the others are nonpartisan or independent.

Last year, when 31% of state lawmakers nationwide were women, they held about 30% of the seats on committees overseeing taxes, revenues and other financial matters, according to a review by The Associated Press.

But participation varies widely by state, and by session. In Utah, women held only 5% of those seats in 2024. This year, they hold 28%. In Nevada, 62% of finance-related seats were held by women when the Legislature last met in 2023.

Jean Sinzdak, associate director of The Center for American Women and Politics, notes that people who serve in legislatures for a long time tend to receive the most desired committee assignments.

“Anything budget- and appropriations-related is always one at the top,” Sinzdak said. “And so part of the challenge of getting more women is that women haven’t been serving as long and in the numbers needed.”

Women ‘add to the conversation’

Mississippi has the third-lowest percentage of women in its legislature, at 15%, according to the center. The only states behind it are South Carolina, with 13%, and West Virginia, with 11%.

All together, women hold just over 11% of seats on Mississippi’s five money committees: Joint Legislative Budget, House and Senate Appropriations, House Ways and Means and Senate Finance.

Mississippi has never had a woman as governor or House speaker. Only two women have been elected lieutenant governor, decades ago. All of those roles are crucial to setting taxes and budgets.

“Look, I want to see more women there because I think we add to the conversation,” Boyd said. “We work together differently, and I think those are all good things for the Legislature.”

For example, women in the Mississippi Legislature banded together in 2023 to secure money for evidence testing in rape cases when a backlog at the state crime lab was delaying trials.

“Our male colleagues supported us just as strongly,” Boyd said.