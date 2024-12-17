Woman who stowed away on flight to Paris arrested again in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Russian woman who was arrested after she stowed away on a flight from New York City to Paris last month has been arrested again in Buffalo, authorities said.

Svetlana Dali, 57, was scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Buffalo, said Barbara Burns, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office for western New York.

Authorities say Dali evaded security at John F. Kennedy International Airport and flew to Paris as a stowaway on a Delta Air Lines flight on Nov. 26.

French law enforcement met Dali at the gate and detained her when the plane landed in Paris early on Nov. 27.