UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A woman was indicted Thursday in the July 6 car crash that killed Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school teammates.

Cori Clingman was indicted on 13 counts, including vehicular manslaughter related to driving under the influence, according to prosecutors in Prince George’s County, a Washington suburb.

Clingman faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted, State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.

“This just starts really our fight to get justice for these three young men, their families, Wise High School, the NFL, and this entire community," Braveboy said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Clingman had an attorney. Braveboy said Clingman was arrested without incident and would have a bond review on Friday.

Jackson was a fourth-round draft pick by the Vikings in April. He played two years at Alabama before finishing his college career with one season at Oregon.

Jackson, 24, and Isaiah Hazel died at the scene of the three-car crash, while Anthony Lytton Jr. died at a hospital. Lytton was 24 and Hazel was 23.