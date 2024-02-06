DUBLIN (AP) — A woman accusing Conor McGregor of sexually assaulting her in a Dublin hotel in 2018 testified in an Irish court on Tuesday at the start of a civil case seeking financial damages against the mixed martial arts star.

McGregor was at the High Court in Dublin for the beginning of a case that is expected to last around two weeks.

The alleged incident took place on Dec. 9, 2018 and the civil action was filed in 2021. McGregor and another man, James Lawrence, are the defendants.

A spokesperson for McGregor has previously denied the allegations, saying the Irish police had investigated and declined to bring criminal charges.

In her testimony, the woman said she told McGregor she didn’t feel comfortable after being left alone with him in a bedroom in the penthouse suite of a Dublin hotel, Britain’s PA news agency reported.