INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty noticed running back values declining just as his college career started to take off.

Then he watched the resurgence of free agent acquisitions Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs and realized things were back on the upswing — just as Jeanty was becoming a marquee name in college football.

The timing couldn't be better for Jeanty and a stacked crop of running backs at the annual NFL scouting combine. Suddenly, Jeanty is considered a possible top-15 pick in one of the strongest position groups.

“I think there was a period of time where there was just kind of a low (in value) at the position,” Jeanty said. “But those guys, they've been doing special deals and showing if you have a special player at running back, it can really enhance your offense.”

There's little doubt a workhorse back or even a strong backfield tandem can propel a team into an immediate playoff or Super Bowl contender.

But the conventional wisdom lately has been avoiding hefty investments at the position.

Since 2020, only five backs were first-round draft picks and only four went in the top 30.

The same philosophy held true in free agency. Last year, the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders each let their top rushers walk away and, perhaps not surprisingly, each team earned top-six picks in April's draft.

Barkley, meanwhile, topped the 2,000-yard mark and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles while Henry and Jacobs led their new teams, Baltimore and Green Bay, back to the playoffs.

Will those results benefit a position group that seemingly has a fit for every team?

Jeanty certainly hopes so after rushing for 2,601 yards and falling 27 yards short of Barry Sanders' Football Bowl Subdivision single-season record as well as falling just short to receiver-cornerback Travis Hunter in the closest Heisman Trophy race since 2009.

"There’s a need for a lot of teams at running back, whenever they feel necessary to draft one,” Jeanty said.