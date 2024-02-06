VIENNA (AP) — Tens of thousands of devastated Swifties trading friendship bracelets, wearing sparkly dresses and singing songs in the streets of Vienna. Workers taking down the Taylor Swift stage inside an empty stadium.

This was the scene at the beginning of August in the Austrian capital after organizers abruptly canceled Swift’s three shows over threats of an attack by Islamic State group militants.

Intelligence-sharing was instrumental in preventing a tragedy, Austrian and U.S. officials said. But it relies on mutual trust — confidence that secrets will not fall into the wrong hands or be leaked to hostile governments.

Austria’s Western allies have grown increasingly worried about this possibility in recent weeks. The country’s political parties have maintained an openness to Russia for decades — part of a traditional foreign policy of neutrality — but none more so than the far-right Freedom Party, which secured the largest share of the vote in last month’s national elections.

If the Freedom Party is part of Austria’s next government, some analysts warn that intelligence-sharing could be drastically restricted, if not stopped altogether.

For now, the center-right People’s Party has a mandate to form a governing coalition. Negotiations will be held in the weeks and months ahead without the Freedom Party since the conservatives and all other parties have ruled out governing with the far right. But if those negotiations fail, the Freedom Party will be waiting in the wings.

____

This story, supported by the Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting, is part of an ongoing Associated Press series covering threats to democracy in Europe.

____

Austrian and U.S. officials confirmed that intelligence-sharing was instrumental in preventing a tragedy. But that kind of exchange of information relies on mutual trust – confidence that secrets will not fall into the wrong hands or be leaked to hostile governments. In the case of the U.S. and most of the EU, those hostile governments include Russia.

In February 2018, when Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl was interior minister, several foreign intelligence services cut Austria out from intelligence sharing as a result of a police raid that his ministry ordered on its own domestic intelligence agency.

The raid, which was ruled illegal by an Austrian court in August 2018,shocked the country. It prompted a parliamentary inquiry and led to the agency being shut down.

A Russian role?

It is still unclear if or to what extent Russia could have pulled the strings.

Beate Meinl-Reisinger, who heads the liberal Neos party in Austria, told a news conference in May that Kickl and the Freedom Party in 2018 either knowingly agreed to work for Russia’s interests or acted as “useful idiots.”

The parliamentary inquiry found that senior officials at the Ministry of Interior, at the time headed by Kickl, played an active role by using accusations against senior government and intelligence officials in an anonymous dossier to push prosecutors to sign off on the raid. Kickl has denied any wrongdoing.

The accusations in the dossier, including corruption, the mishandling of sensitive data and sexual harassment, went up in smoke, but after four years of investigation, it’s still not clear who compiled and leaked the document.

Austrian media report that investigators are pursuing whether Egisto Ott, a disgruntled former intelligence official suspected of spying for Russia, may have compiled the dossier in an effort to undermine the intelligence service, possibly because of his own frustrations with the agency.

Green Party lawmaker David Stögmüller said that by pushing for the raid, the Freedom Party “wanted to smash the domestic intelligence agency and create something new with faces close to their own party.”