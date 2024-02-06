MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin police did not plan any public updates Wednesday into the extremely rare religious school shooting that killed a teacher and a student and wounded six others, a day after the city’s mayor chastised reporters and urged them to leave victims alone.

Police have been tight-lipped about why a 15-year-old student at Abundant Life Christian Christian School shot and killed a fellow student and teacher on Monday, before shooting herself. Two other students who were shot remained in critical condition on Wednesday.

Madison’s police chief released the name of the shooter, Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow, hours after the shooting on Monday. But police have yet to release the names of the two people she killed.

A spokesperson for UW Health said she had no update on the three patients who were transferred to the hospital Monday. A spokesperson for the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office declined to release any information about the number of autopsies it was performing or the identity of the victims.

Tension over police not releasing additional information spilled over into a news conference on Tuesday, where Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes left without taking questions. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway grew increasingly terse in her responses as reporters asked questions she could not answer.

“It is absolutely none of y’alls business who was harmed in this incident,” Rhodes-Conway said. ”Please, have some human decency and respect for the people who lost loved ones or were injured themselves or whose children were injured. Just have some human decency, folks. Leave them alone. Let them grieve. Let them recover. Let them heal. Don’t feed off their pain. We’ll share what we can when we can and not before that.”

The media has unrealistic expectations about how quickly officials should release information in high-profile incidents, said Paul Bucher, the former Waukesha County district attorney who was involved in a number of high-profile cases, including prosecuting former Green Bay Packers star tight end Mark Chmura for sexual assault in 2000 and being part of the team that dealt with the aftermath of a mass shooting at a church gathering in Brookfield in 2005 that left seven people dead.

“The government is fed up with the media,” he said. “They have no obligation to disclose anything to you at all. Based on the mayor’s statement, ‘this is not y’all’s business,’ that’s pretty indicative that they’ve had it.”

Bucher said that missteps in the release of information has caused stress for victims’ families and has made officials wary of saying anything before the investigation is complete. Officials initially said that five people had been killed and that a second-grade student made the initial 911 call when a second-grade teacher actually made the call.

But Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council President Bill Lueders, a longtime Madison journalist, said Wednesday that authorities should be more transparent with the facts.

“It’s a problem that so little information has been released. I do not accept that this is necessary to protect the integrity of the investigation,” he said. “The public has a right to know.”

Lueders said a state constitutional amendment that protects the rights of crime victims, including their privacy, is likely contributing to the delayed release of the identities of the shooting victims. He said the law does not prohibit their release but encourages prior notification of family members.