All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 6, 2025

Winter blast of snow, ice and bitter cold grips the US from the Midwest to the East Coast

A major winter blast of

PATRICK WHITTLE and BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press
A person dusts snow off of a car during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
A person dusts snow off of a car during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A plow clears a parking lot during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
A plow clears a parking lot during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vehicles drive along a highway during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Vehicles drive along a highway during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person runs down a trail during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
A person runs down a trail during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Truckers fight the weather as they stop on Interstate 44 in Fenton, Mo. to change wiper blades as sleet falls on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Truckers fight the weather as they stop on Interstate 44 in Fenton, Mo. to change wiper blades as sleet falls on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Paul Cullmann clears snow from steps outside his home Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Paul Cullmann clears snow from steps outside his home Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Paul Cullmann clears snow from steps outside his home Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Paul Cullmann clears snow from steps outside his home Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
John Nantz of the City of Owensboro's grounds department throws a shovel full of snow off the sidewalk as he clears the pathway in front of the Owensboro Convention Center during a winter storm in Owensboro, Ky., on Sunday, Jan 5, 2025. (Alan Warren/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)
John Nantz of the City of Owensboro's grounds department throws a shovel full of snow off the sidewalk as he clears the pathway in front of the Owensboro Convention Center during a winter storm in Owensboro, Ky., on Sunday, Jan 5, 2025. (Alan Warren/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A snow plow clears a restaurant's parking lot beside Massage Luxe in Kirkwood, Mo. as snow and sleet fall on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
A snow plow clears a restaurant's parking lot beside Massage Luxe in Kirkwood, Mo. as snow and sleet fall on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A group of cyclists make way through downtown Wichita, Kan., during a severe winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
A group of cyclists make way through downtown Wichita, Kan., during a severe winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person who declined to be identified jogs down a snow-covered street Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A person who declined to be identified jogs down a snow-covered street Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andre Dresino uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Andre Dresino uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A group of people jog in the distance as heavy snow falls Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A group of people jog in the distance as heavy snow falls Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Enrique Davila crosses the street with his dog, Chula, as heavy snow falls Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Enrique Davila crosses the street with his dog, Chula, as heavy snow falls Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A car slowly navigates a snow-covered interstate Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A car slowly navigates a snow-covered interstate Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers clear snow from a walkway Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Workers clear snow from a walkway Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person crosses a street as heavy snow falls Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A person crosses a street as heavy snow falls Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

A major winter blast of snow, ice, wind and plunging temperatures in the U.S. stirred dangerous travel conditions from central and southern states all the way to the East Coast early Monday, prompting schools and government offices in several states to close.

Snow and ice blanketed major roads across Kansas, western Nebraska and parts of Indiana, where the state’s National Guard was activated to help stranded motorists. At least 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow was expected, along with gusting winds up to 45 mph (72 kph).

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings from Kansas and Missouri all the way to New Jersey.

“For locations in this region that receive the highest snow totals, it may be the heaviest snowfall in at least a decade,” the weather service said.

Gary Wright wore a parka as he and his husband chipped away at thick ice coating his SUV in a slippery apartment parking lot in Missouri. Wright said he will work remotely Monday, but wanted to scrape off his vehicle as an excuse to spend a little time in the snow. He also is seeking boots for their two older dogs that “won’t budge at all” when their paws hit the cold ground.

The polar vortex of ultra-cold air usually spins around the North Pole. People in the U.S., Europe and Asia experience its intense cold when the vortex escapes and plunges southward.

Studies show a fast-warming Arctic is partly to blame for the increasing frequency of the polar vortex extending its icy grip.

Classes canceled

School closings are expected to be widespread Monday. Districts in Indiana, Maryland, Virginia and Kentucky began announcing cancellations and delays on Sunday afternoon.

Kentucky’s Jefferson County Public Schools canceled classes, extracurricular activities and athletics for its nearly 100,000 students.

Car wrecks proliferate as storm hits

Over the weekend, at least 600 motorists were stranded in Missouri, authorities said. Hundreds of car accidents were reported in Virginia, Indiana, Kansas and Kentucky, where a state trooper was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after his patrol car was hit.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who declared a state emergency, said government buildings would be closed Monday.

“We see far too many wrecks out there for people that do not have to be on the roads, so I want to ask: Stay inside,” the governor said.

Virginia State Police reported at least 135 crashes as the storm entered the state Sunday. In Charleston, West Virginia, where several inches (centimeters) of snow had fallen by Sunday night, authorities urged motorists to stay home.

Snow and ice in the forecast

In Indiana, snow fully covered portions of Interstate 64, Interstate 69 and U.S. Route 41, prompting Indiana State Police to plead with motorists to stay off the roads as plows worked to keep up.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“It’s snowing so hard, the snow plows go through and then within a half hour the roadways are completely covered again,” Sgt. Todd Ringle said.

Roughly 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow fell in Kansas, with eventual totals predicted to top 14 inches (36 centimeters) for parts of that state and northern Missouri.

In Kentucky, Louisville recorded 7.7 inches (19.5 centimeters) of snow on Sunday, a new record for the date that shattered the previous mark of 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) set in 1910.

The storm was forecast to move into the Ohio Valley and reach the Mid-Atlantic states on Monday, with a hard freeze expected as far south as Florida. Winds downed trees around the Deep South on Sunday.

Air and rail travel also snarled

The storms caused havoc for the nation’s passenger railways with more than 20 cancellations Sunday and about 40 planned Monday.

“If local authorities are telling people not to travel, it’s counterintuitive to try to run a full slate of services when people are being told to stay home,” Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari said.

Nearly 200 flights in and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport were canceled, according to tracking platform FlightAware.

Temperatures plunge

Starting Monday, the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. will experience dangerous, bone-chilling cold and wind chills, forecasters said. Temperatures could be 12 to 25 degrees (7 to 14 degrees Celsius) below normal.

In Chicago, temperatures hovered Sunday in the teens (minus 7 to 10 Celsius) and dropped to 11 below (minus 11.7 Celsius) in International Falls, Minnesota, on the Canadian border.

The Northeastern states are more likely to experience several days of cold after a mostly mild start to winter, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Palmer in Gray, Maine.

The cold air likely will grip the eastern U.S. as far south as Georgia with parts of the East Coast experiencing single-digit lows, Palmer said.

___

Read more of the AP’s climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/climate-and-environment

___

Witte reported from Annapolis, Maryland, and Whittle from Portland, Maine. Associated Press journalists Julie Walker in New York, Sophia Tareen in Chicago, Kimberly Chandler in Montgomery, Alabama, and Summer Ballentine in Columbia, Missouri, contributed.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 6
They fled from extremists. Now the government in Burkina Fas...
WorldJan. 6
Golden Globes Fashion: Ariana Grande eschews Glinda pink for...
WorldJan. 6
Afghans arrive in the Philippines to complete visa processin...
WorldJan. 6
Jimmy Carter raised climate change concerns 35 years before ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stock market today: Asian stocks are mixed after Wall Street snap out of holiday-season funk
WorldJan. 6, 2001
Stock market today: Asian stocks are mixed after Wall Street snap out of holiday-season funk
Lions beat Vikings 31-9, win NFC North and No. 1 seed, dropping division rivals to No. 5
WorldJan. 6, 2001
Lions beat Vikings 31-9, win NFC North and No. 1 seed, dropping division rivals to No. 5
Lawsuit alleges Fox Sports ex-host harassed hairstylist and offered her $1.5M for sex
WorldJan. 6, 2001
Lawsuit alleges Fox Sports ex-host harassed hairstylist and offered her $1.5M for sex
PHOTO COLLECTION: 82nd Golden Globes Press Room
WorldJan. 6, 2001
PHOTO COLLECTION: 82nd Golden Globes Press Room
As he prepares to leave office, Biden urges incoming Democratic lawmakers to reach across the aisle
WorldJan. 6, 2001
As he prepares to leave office, Biden urges incoming Democratic lawmakers to reach across the aisle
PHOTO COLLECTION: 82nd Golden Globes Ballroom Arrivals
WorldJan. 6, 2001
PHOTO COLLECTION: 82nd Golden Globes Ballroom Arrivals
South Korean anti-corruption agency asks police to take over efforts to detain impeached Yoon
WorldJan. 6, 2001
South Korean anti-corruption agency asks police to take over efforts to detain impeached Yoon
PHOTO COLLECTION: 82nd Golden Globes Arrivals
WorldJan. 5, 2001
PHOTO COLLECTION: 82nd Golden Globes Arrivals
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy