LONDON (AP) — Revelers in the U.K. may have to wring themselves out as they ring in the New Year.

A storm system bringing high winds, heavy rain, the possibility of snow and the threat of flooding washed out plans Tuesday for several fireworks displays — in some cases more than 24 hours before the stroke of midnight.

Edinburgh's famous Hogmanay street party, garden concert and pyrotechnics show from the city's famous castle were snuffed out before festivities got underway Monday.

The Met Office is forecasting gusts up to 60 mph across England and Wales on New Year's Day, with gusts up to 75 mph on hilltops and coastal areas.

“It will be a tricky couple of days and a wet and windy spell for many up into the new year," said Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell.

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed parts of Scotland and the north of England, disrupting some journeys by train and car and playing spoiler to many public parties.