WorldDecember 31, 2024

Wind, rain and the threat of floods play the spoiler for New Year's festivities in the UK

LONDON (AP) — Revelers in the U.K. may have to wring themselves out as they ring in the New Year.

BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press
Dog walkers in the wind on Tynemouth Longsands on the North East coast in Newcastle, England, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Dog walkers in the wind on Tynemouth Longsands on the North East coast in Newcastle, England, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
White water at the Falls of Dochart in Killin, Stirlingshire, as snow, rain and wind warnings are in force and are expected to cause travel issues on New Year's Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (Laura Paterson/PA via AP)
White water at the Falls of Dochart in Killin, Stirlingshire, as snow, rain and wind warnings are in force and are expected to cause travel issues on New Year's Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (Laura Paterson/PA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Waves break on the sea front in Blackpool, as snow, rain and wind warnings are in force and are expected to cause travel issues on New Year's Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
Waves break on the sea front in Blackpool, as snow, rain and wind warnings are in force and are expected to cause travel issues on New Year's Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON (AP) — Revelers in the U.K. may have to wring themselves out as they ring in the New Year.

A storm system bringing high winds, heavy rain, the possibility of snow and the threat of flooding washed out plans Tuesday for several fireworks displays — in some cases more than 24 hours before the stroke of midnight.

Edinburgh's famous Hogmanay street party, garden concert and pyrotechnics show from the city's famous castle were snuffed out before festivities got underway Monday.

The Met Office is forecasting gusts up to 60 mph across England and Wales on New Year's Day, with gusts up to 75 mph on hilltops and coastal areas.

“It will be a tricky couple of days and a wet and windy spell for many up into the new year," said Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell.

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed parts of Scotland and the north of England, disrupting some journeys by train and car and playing spoiler to many public parties.

Fireworks celebrations in Blackpool in the northwest of England, and Newcastle’s Quayside, a Ripon in North Yorkshire, both in the northeast, and at the Sandown Carnival on the Isle of Wight off the south coast were canceled or postponed because of weather.

“Safety always comes first, and the forecast has made it clear that continuing would pose risks to those attending, as well as our event teams," Newcastle City Council said.

People were urged to stay away from the coast in Scarborough, in northeast England, as a combination of winds and a high tide were expected to pound the shore with large waves.

Organizers of London events were keeping a close eye on winds as they prepared to welcome 2025 with a blitz of fireworks along the River Thames and a parade Wednesday afternoon through the center of the city featuring 75 acts and 10,000 performers.

The fireworks were planned to be launched against the backdrop of the London Eye, the massive Ferris wheel across the river from Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament.

Darryl Fleming, the fireworks display director for London, told SkyNews that the direction of the wind forecast was unlikely to disrupt the display.

Among the celebrations canceled Wednesday were an annual bathtub boat race in Poole, Dorset, on the south coast and a dip in the sea in Lyme Regis in the southwest.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

