All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 14, 2025

Wildfires latest: Firefighters prepare for dry conditions and strong winds

Firefighters around Los Angeles were preparing on Tuesday to attack flare-ups or new blazes. The National Weather Service issued a rare warning that dry winds combined with severely dry conditions created a “

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - A structure on Lake Avenue is engulfed in flames, Jan. 8, 2025, in the Altadena section of Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - A structure on Lake Avenue is engulfed in flames, Jan. 8, 2025, in the Altadena section of Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A mural by Sergei Statsenko, who also goes by the artist name Steeke, thanks firefighters in the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles as wildfires burn Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A mural by Sergei Statsenko, who also goes by the artist name Steeke, thanks firefighters in the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles as wildfires burn Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The front face of a building is all that is left standing in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)
The front face of a building is all that is left standing in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A home destroyed by the Eaton Fire stands in front of a home that survived in Altadena. Calif., on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A home destroyed by the Eaton Fire stands in front of a home that survived in Altadena. Calif., on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A helicopter drops water while fighting the Auto Fire in Ventura County, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A helicopter drops water while fighting the Auto Fire in Ventura County, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Retardant covers a sign after crews battled the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Retardant covers a sign after crews battled the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An air tanker drops retardant while battling the Eaton Fire on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)
An air tanker drops retardant while battling the Eaton Fire on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The facade of the Altadena Community Church stands amidst damage from the Eaton Fire on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The facade of the Altadena Community Church stands amidst damage from the Eaton Fire on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A mural by Sergei Statsenko, who also goes by the artist name Steeke, thanks firefighters in the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles as wildfires burn Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A mural by Sergei Statsenko, who also goes by the artist name Steeke, thanks firefighters in the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles as wildfires burn Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A stop sign is damaged in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A stop sign is damaged in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A sign is left behind, damaged by the Palisades Fire Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A sign is left behind, damaged by the Palisades Fire Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters around Los Angeles were preparing on Tuesday to attack flare-ups or new blazes. The National Weather Service issued a rare warning that dry winds combined with severely dry conditions created a “ particularly dangerous situation," indicating that any new fire could explode in size. The warning comes a week after two massive infernos destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people.

Here's the latest:

Contaminated drinking water is a growing concern for cities facing wildfires

As fires continue to burn across Los Angeles, several utilities have declared their drinking water unsafe until extensive testing can prove otherwise.

A warmer, drier climate means wildfires are getting worse, and encroaching on cities — with devastating impact. Toxic chemicals from those burns can get into damaged drinking water systems, and even filtering or boiling won’t help, experts say.

Last week, Pasadena Water and Power issued a “Do Not Drink” notice to about a third of its customers for the first time since it began distributing water more than a century ago. With at least one burned pump, several damaged storage tanks, and burned homes, they knew there was a chance toxic chemicals had entered their pipes.

“Out of the abundance of caution, you kind of have to assume the worst,” said Stacie Takeguchi, chief assistant general manager for the utility.

This week, they lifted the notice for most of the area after testing.

▶ Read more about how the fires are impacting drinking water

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

High winds have worsened California wildfires. What makes them?

High winds have been a key ingredient in the devastating wildfires around Los Angeles.

Southern California’s winds typically flow onshore from the Pacific, carrying moist air onto land. The Santa Ana winds are warm currents that move in the opposite direction.

Santa Ana winds typically occur from September through May, and they are so dry that they’ve been linked with some of the worst wildfires the region has ever seen, in part because the lack of humidity in the air contributes to vegetation quickly drying.

▶Read more about how these wildfire-fanning winds occur

Here's where things stand on Tuesday morning

A beefed-up firefighting force was staged around Los Angeles to attack flare-ups or new blazes and anxious residents prepared for more fire danger as winds began to build Tuesday, a week after two massive infernos destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people.

Dry winds gusted early Tuesday to 40 mph (64 kilometers per hour) in coastal and valley areas and 50 miles per hour (80 kph) in the mountains, said meteorologist Todd Hall of the National Weather Service. Gusts up to 65 mph (105 kph) were forecast to continue through midday Wednesday.

The weather service issued a rare warning that the winds combined with severely dry conditions created a “particularly dangerous situation” indicating that any new fire could explode in size. Hall said the conditions could lead to extreme fire behavior that could spread embers 2 to 3 miles (3 to 5 kilometers) ahead of flames or even cause fire tornadoes.

▶ Read more about what firefighters are preparing for

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 14
Judge says the New Orleans Police Department can begin the p...
WorldJan. 14
Polish town invites Elon Musk to buy its castle for his Euro...
WorldJan. 14
Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson call time on their ...
WorldJan. 14
France’s new prime minister announces renegotiation of conte...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The eye behind the lens: AP photographers on pictures capturing horror and emotions of LA fires
WorldJan. 14
The eye behind the lens: AP photographers on pictures capturing horror and emotions of LA fires
Contaminated drinking water is a growing concern for cities facing wildfires
WorldJan. 14
Contaminated drinking water is a growing concern for cities facing wildfires
Al Capone called it his sweetheart. The pistol that saved his life is coming to Vegas
WorldJan. 14
Al Capone called it his sweetheart. The pistol that saved his life is coming to Vegas
Kate returns to cancer center where she was treated to offer gratitude to medical teams
WorldJan. 14
Kate returns to cancer center where she was treated to offer gratitude to medical teams
The Latest: Nomination process for Trump Cabinet picks begins in front of Senate committees
WorldJan. 14
The Latest: Nomination process for Trump Cabinet picks begins in front of Senate committees
Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee for defense secretary, faces crucial test at confirmation hearing
WorldJan. 14
Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee for defense secretary, faces crucial test at confirmation hearing
Rock icon Jeff Beck's guitars are going on display in London before they are put up for auction
WorldJan. 14
Rock icon Jeff Beck's guitars are going on display in London before they are put up for auction
Biden signs executive order aimed at growing AI infrastructure in the US
WorldJan. 14
Biden signs executive order aimed at growing AI infrastructure in the US
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy