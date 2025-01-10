All sections
WorldJanuary 10, 2025

Wildfires latest: 10 confirmed dead as firefighters work to contain blazes in Los Angeles area

Firefighters are

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Spots of the Eaton Fire still burn after the fire swept through the mountains of the Angeles National Forest near Mount Wilson Observatory, north of Pasadena, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
Spots of the Eaton Fire still burn after the fire swept through the mountains of the Angeles National Forest near Mount Wilson Observatory, north of Pasadena, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
A lone burnt tree remains on a hill after the Kenneth Fire burnt through hills in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
A lone burnt tree remains on a hill after the Kenneth Fire burnt through hills in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
Beachfront properties are left destroyed by the Palisades Fire, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Beachfront properties are left destroyed by the Palisades Fire, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A bicyclist stands amongst Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates destroyed by the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
A bicyclist stands amongst Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates destroyed by the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
A firefighting helicopter releases water on a hot spot while battling the Palisades Fire in Topanga, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
A firefighting helicopter releases water on a hot spot while battling the Palisades Fire in Topanga, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Bobby Ognyanov, left, chats with Cody "Toad" Webb outside Topanga Library as a volunteer group known as the Heat Hawks organizes mutual aid to the community during the Palisades Fire in Topanga, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Bobby Ognyanov, left, chats with Cody "Toad" Webb outside Topanga Library as a volunteer group known as the Heat Hawks organizes mutual aid to the community during the Palisades Fire in Topanga, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
A person walks amid the destruction left behind by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A person walks amid the destruction left behind by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Beachfront properties are left destroyed by the Palisades Fire, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Beachfront properties are left destroyed by the Palisades Fire, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A mobile home community devastated by the Palisades Fire is seen in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A mobile home community devastated by the Palisades Fire is seen in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Firefighters are hoping for a break Friday from the fierce winds that have fueled massive blazes in the Los Angeles area, killing 10 people, obliterating whole neighborhoods and setting the nation’s second-largest city on edge.

On Thursday afternoon, the Kenneth Fire started in the San Fernando Valley. It moved into neighboring Ventura County, but a large and aggressive response by firefighters stopped the flames from spreading.

The fires have burned more than 10,000 homes and other structures since Tuesday, when they first began popping up around a densely populated, 25-mile (40-kilometer) expanse north of downtown Los Angeles. No cause has been identified yet for the largest fires.

Here's the latest:

Earth records its hottest year ever in 2024

Earth recorded its hottest year ever in 2024, with such a big jump that the planet temporarily passed a major climate threshold, several weather monitoring agencies announced on Friday.

Last year’s global average temperature easily passed 2023’s record heat and kept pushing even higher. It surpassed the long-term warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit ) since the late 1800s that was called for by the 2015 Paris climate pact, according to the European Commission’s Copernicus Climate Service, the United Kingdom’s Meteorology Office and Japan’s weather agency.

The European team calculated 1.6 degrees Celsius (2.89 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming. Japan found 1.57 degrees Celsius (2.83 degrees Fahrenheit) and the British 1.53 degrees Celsius (2.75 degrees Fahrenheit) in releases of data coordinated to early Friday morning European time.

▶ Read more about what this could mean for the climate in the future

What ignited the deadly California wildfires? Investigators consider an array of possibilities

Investigators are considering an array of possible ignition sources for the huge fires that have killed at least 10 people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses in the Los Angeles area.

While lightning is the most common source of fires in the U.S., according to the National Fire Protection Association, investigators were able to rule that out quickly. There were no reports of lightning in the Palisades area or the terrain around the Eaton fire, which started in east Los Angeles County and has also destroyed hundreds of homes.

The next two most common causes: fires intentionally set, and those sparked by utility lines.

▶ Read more about what may have caused the fires

