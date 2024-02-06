SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia said Wednesday they have shuttered dozens of nightclubs and entertainment venues following a fire that killed 59 people at a live pop concert.

Government spokesperson Marija Miteva said that out of 50 establishments inspected in several cities, only 22 had valid licenses.

“For all premises with expired licenses or no license at all, the state market inspectorate has ordered the suspension of activities until all necessary documents are reviewed and validated,” Miteva said.

The deadly fire that erupted in the eastern town of Kocani on Sunday occurred while pyrotechnics were being used at an indoor venue later found to have multiple safety and licensing violations.

Authorities said Wednesday that 16 people remain in custody for questioning, following police interviews with more than 70 individuals.

North Macedonia has declared a week of national mourning after the disaster, which has profoundly shaken this small Balkan nation of two million people and triggered protests and large outdoor vigils.