WorldMarch 19, 2025

Widespread license violations exposed as North Macedonia mourns nightclub fire victims

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in

KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES and DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press
People taking part in a protest hold balloons in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early SUnday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
People taking part in a protest hold balloons in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early SUnday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
People light candles during a vigil in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early SUnday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
People light candles during a vigil in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early SUnday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Priests read prayers during a vigil in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early Sunday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Priests read prayers during a vigil in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early Sunday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
People hold posters of security personnel of a nightclub that was the scene of a massive fire, which read "Freedom for Our Heroes" in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
People hold posters of security personnel of a nightclub that was the scene of a massive fire, which read "Freedom for Our Heroes" in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
People take part in a protest in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early SUnday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
People take part in a protest in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early SUnday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
People hold posters of security personnel of a nightclub that was the scene of a massive fire, which read "Freedom for Our Heroes" in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
People hold posters of security personnel of a nightclub that was the scene of a massive fire, which read "Freedom for Our Heroes" in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Workers dig graves for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
Workers dig graves for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
A worker digs graves for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
A worker digs graves for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
A patient is carried on a strecher by medical staff as survivors of the Kocani night club fire, treated with burn injuries, are transported to hospital upon arrival by a Hungarian Air Force MH Airbus A319 jet at the capital city's international airport in Budapest, Hungary, early Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP)
A patient is carried on a strecher by medical staff as survivors of the Kocani night club fire, treated with burn injuries, are transported to hospital upon arrival by a Hungarian Air Force MH Airbus A319 jet at the capital city's international airport in Budapest, Hungary, early Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP)
An ambulance carriage is lifted to the door of an aircraft as survivors of the Kocani night club fire, treated with burn injuries, are transported to hospital upon arrival by a Hungarian Air Force MH Airbus A319 jet at the capital city's international airport in Budapest, Hungary, early Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP)
An ambulance carriage is lifted to the door of an aircraft as survivors of the Kocani night club fire, treated with burn injuries, are transported to hospital upon arrival by a Hungarian Air Force MH Airbus A319 jet at the capital city's international airport in Budapest, Hungary, early Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP)
A priests reads prayers during a vigil in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early Sunday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
A priests reads prayers during a vigil in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early Sunday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
People attend a vigil in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early Sunday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
People attend a vigil in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early Sunday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Thousands gather in protest for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, in Skopje, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
Thousands gather in protest for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, in Skopje, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
Protesters hold placards as thousands gather in protest for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, in Skopje, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
Protesters hold placards as thousands gather in protest for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, in Skopje, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia said Wednesday they have shuttered dozens of nightclubs and entertainment venues following a fire that killed 59 people at a live pop concert.

Government spokesperson Marija Miteva said that out of 50 establishments inspected in several cities, only 22 had valid licenses.

“For all premises with expired licenses or no license at all, the state market inspectorate has ordered the suspension of activities until all necessary documents are reviewed and validated,” Miteva said.

The deadly fire that erupted in the eastern town of Kocani on Sunday occurred while pyrotechnics were being used at an indoor venue later found to have multiple safety and licensing violations.

Authorities said Wednesday that 16 people remain in custody for questioning, following police interviews with more than 70 individuals.

North Macedonia has declared a week of national mourning after the disaster, which has profoundly shaken this small Balkan nation of two million people and triggered protests and large outdoor vigils.

Funeral services for the mostly young concertgoers are scheduled for Thursday in Kocani, and authorities said autopsies and formal identifications have been completed. Memorial services will also be held elsewhere in the country.

“Let us be calm, let us be gentle, let us be peaceful, patient. Let our prayers and our thoughts be directed towards our deceased, but also towards our injured for their health and recovery,” said Metropolitan Bishop Ilarion of Bregalnica, a region that includes Kocani.

Among the 150 injured, dozens of patients have been transferred to hospitals across Europe, primarily for burn treatment. Belgium, the Netherlands, and Greece are providing support in an EU-backed effort.

Stojance Angelov, who heads the country’s crisis management agency, said the country’s Orthodox Church is leading the funeral arrangements.

He added in an online post: “No words can truly capture the depth of this tragedy or express the overwhelming sadness I feel. Broken by grief, I cannot find anything strong enough to convey my condolences to the families who lost their beloved sons and daughters.”

___

Gatopoulos reported from in Athens, Greece.

