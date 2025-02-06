CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Screaming fans lined the streets in frigid conditions Wednesday to catch a glimpse of Cynthia Erivo, the “Wicked” star who is being celebrated as Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year.

Erivo, bundled in a parka and donning her trademark long fingernails, blew kisses to the crowd and mouthed “I love you” as the car she and costumed members of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals were in slowly made its way through Cambridge. One fan handed her a red rose and several held up signs praising her star power. She also got a few kisses on the cheek from the two theatrical members.

The half-hour parade also featured marching bands, a mechanical bull in the back of a pickup truck and members of the Blue Man Group, who shot colorful confetti into the air.

“She's such an icon,” said Onovughakpor Otitigbe, a 21-year-old Harvard student from New York who followed Erivo.

“She’s done so much for Black women, especially in theater," Otitigbe said. “As a Black woman in theater myself, it was just really amazing to finally see her in person ... Oh my gosh, I got so many selfies. Me and my friend, we were chasing her from the start to the end of the parade.”

A few hours later, Erivo received her Pudding Pot award at a celebratory roast.

She endured a string of comedians that made bad jokes about “Wicked” being long before they were forced off stage. Then she took part in a finger-painting contest, scratching out an abstract painting of what was supposed to be “Wicked ” co-star Ariana Grande. She then pleases a cheering crowd by belting out a few notes in a singing competition before receiving a blue Pudding Pot from members of the Blue Man Group -- one of them dressed as witch and another operating a leaf blower to make the cape flow. The real Pudding Pot followed.

Erivo told the crowd her whole day was “fantastic” and afterward told reporters that it was honor to be recognized by a theater group for her work.