All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 2, 2025

Why Mike Johnson's bid to remain House speaker could be a struggle despite Trump's support

WASHINGTON (AP) —

FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press
FILE - Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., takes the oath to be the new House speaker from the Dean of the House Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., takes the oath to be the new House speaker from the Dean of the House Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., gestures towards the newly installed nameplate at his office after he was sworn in as speaker of the 118th Congress in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/ Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - Then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., gestures towards the newly installed nameplate at his office after he was sworn in as speaker of the 118th Congress in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/ Matt Rourke, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
House Speaker Mike Johnson, from left, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance attend the NCAA college football game between Army and Navy at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
House Speaker Mike Johnson, from left, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance attend the NCAA college football game between Army and Navy at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to reporters after passing the funding bill to avert the government shutdown at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to reporters after passing the funding bill to avert the government shutdown at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
House Speaker Mike Johnson, of La., left, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of N.Y., arrive for an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of an address by the Marquis de Lafayette to Congress on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
House Speaker Mike Johnson, of La., left, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of N.Y., arrive for an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of an address by the Marquis de Lafayette to Congress on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Johnson is fighting for his political life, again.

The Louisiana Republican's hold on the House speaker's gavel and his position as second in line to the presidency will be tested Friday when a new Congress convenes and House Republicans weigh whether to reelect him to the post.

The challenge, as always, is that Johnson will need almost every Republican vote to win.

Johnson has a singular asset in his favor: President-elect Donald Trump endorsed him for speaker in a social media post at the start of the week. But it's uncertain whether Trump's blessing will be enough to persuade far-right Republicans who have at times grown frustrated with Johnson's leadership and who are prone to demand concessions when their votes become essential.

Johnson, 52, ascended to the speakership in October 2023 almost by accident after Republicans struggled to replace Kevin McCarthy following the unprecedented removal of the California Republican from the job. Several contenders tried and failed before Republicans settled on Johnson, who is well liked across the conference.

But Johnson's handling of major funding fights, including passage of aid to Ukraine last spring and, most recently, a short-term spending bill, has turned at least a few allies into detractors.

With Republicans holding a narrow 220-215 majority in the House, it would take only two GOP lawmakers voting for other candidates to deny Johnson a majority for the speakership, forcing more rounds of voting.

Here’s what to know about how the House elects a speaker:

No House without a speaker

Electing a speaker is the first order of business for the House after a new session of Congress begins at noon. It's a vote that members take even before being sworn into office.

The House cannot organize until it has a speaker because that person effectively serves as the House’s presiding officer and the institution’s administrative head. The House can elect a new speaker at any time if the person occupying that role dies, resigns or is removed from office. The speakership has been vacant only 13 times in U.S. history, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service. No speaker had ever been removed until eight Republicans joined with Democrats to oust McCarthy.

Barring those instances, a speaker is normally elected at the start of a new Congress and serves in the job for the full two-year session.

The House clerk presides over the speaker's election. Lawmakers call out the name of their choice for speaker from the floor, a rare and time-consuming roll call that heightens the drama on the floor. Members often liven up the proceedings by shouting or standing when casting their vote.

Who can be nominated?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Any name can be called out from the House floor. While it has been the tradition for the speaker to be a member of the House, it is not required.

In past years, Democratic President Joe Biden, Trump and even a senator, Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky, have received votes for House speaker. None received the majority of the vote. And generally, a party's official nominee for speaker is who ends up with the gavel.

Republicans chose Johnson as their nominee for speaker in a closed-door vote in November. A week later, Democrats unanimously chose Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., to remain their leader despite the party's electoral losses.

Lawmakers are not obligated to vote for their party’s nominated candidate. And that is why the process can quickly get messy.

Let the voting begin

Once the House is in a quorum — meaning the minimum number of members are present to proceed — nominating speeches will be made on behalf of the nominees for speaker. The clerk appoints lawmakers from each party as tellers to tally the votes before the roll call begins.

To become speaker, a candidate needs a majority of the votes from House members who are present and voting.

Historically, the magical number has been 218 out of the 435 members of the House. But many previous speakers, including McCarthy, have won with fewer votes because members sometimes vote “present” instead of calling out a name. Every lawmaker voting “present” lowers the overall tally needed to reach a majority.

It remains to be seen whether Johnson will reach a majority to become speaker on the first ballot. Should he come up short, it is likely the clerk will move to start another roll call vote.

McCarthy went through a grueling 15 ballots over four days before he gained enough support to become the 55th speaker in January 2023.

Passing of the gavel

Once a speaker candidate wins a majority of those present and voting, the clerk will announce the results of the election.

A bipartisan committee, usually consisting of members from the home state of the chosen candidate, will escort the speaker-elect to the chair on the dais where the oath of office is administered. The oath is identical to the one new members will take once a speaker is chosen.

The outgoing speaker usually joins the successor at the speaker’s chair, where the gavel is passed as a nod to the peaceful transition of power from one party leader to another. But this time around, given that Johnson is already the speaker, it will likely be Jeffries who would once again hand Johnson the gavel.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 2
A drop in groundwater could mean big trouble for a tiny snai...
WorldJan. 2
Meet the Danish-Swedish farmdog, the newest breed in the Ame...
WorldJan. 2
With a nod to her mentor Shirley Chisholm, Rep. Barbara Lee ...
WorldJan. 2
British rapper Stormzy banned from driving for using phone b...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City nightclub
WorldJan. 2
10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City nightclub
Ágnes Keleti, Holocaust survivor and the oldest living Olympic medal winner, dies at age 103
WorldJan. 2
Ágnes Keleti, Holocaust survivor and the oldest living Olympic medal winner, dies at age 103
A gunman who killed at least 12 people in a shooting rampage in Montenegro dies by suicide
WorldJan. 2
A gunman who killed at least 12 people in a shooting rampage in Montenegro dies by suicide
AP PHOTOS: A lantern workshop in China makes snakes cute for the Lunar New Year
WorldJan. 2
AP PHOTOS: A lantern workshop in China makes snakes cute for the Lunar New Year
US Army veteran who killed 15 in New Orleans attack was inspired by Islamic State
WorldJan. 2
US Army veteran who killed 15 in New Orleans attack was inspired by Islamic State
Rudy at the Bat: Giuliani fights to save his Yankees World Series rings from $148 million verdict
WorldJan. 2
Rudy at the Bat: Giuliani fights to save his Yankees World Series rings from $148 million verdict
Biden is giving the second highest civilian award to the leaders of the Jan. 6 congressional panel
WorldJan. 2
Biden is giving the second highest civilian award to the leaders of the Jan. 6 congressional panel
Impeached South Korean president issues defiant message as he faces possible detention
WorldJan. 2
Impeached South Korean president issues defiant message as he faces possible detention
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy