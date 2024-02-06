CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on his promise to punish South Africa by signing an executive order Friday stopping all aid to the country over what he called a human rights violation against a white minority group.

The Trump administration says a land expropriation law South Africa recently passed was "blatantly" discriminatory against its white Afrikaners, who are descendants of Dutch and other European colonials. The Trump administration said the South African government was allowing violent attacks against Afrikaner farming communities.

It also accused South Africa of supporting "bad actors" in the world, including the militant Palestinian group Hamas, Russia and Iran.

Land distribution in South Africa has been a complicated and highly emotive issue with racial connotations for more than 30 years since the end of the apartheid system of white minority rule in 1994.

It was thrust into the global spotlight after Trump and his South African-born adviser Elon Musk criticized the South African government's policies as anti-white, sometimes with false statements.

What is the law Trump is referring to?

The new Expropriation Act gives the South African government scope to expropriate land from private parties, but only if it's in the public interest and under certain conditions. Trump referred to it last Sunday when he first announced his intention to stop funding to South Africa.

He said South Africa's government was doing “terrible things” and claimed land was being confiscated from “certain classes.” That's not true, and even groups in South Africa who are challenging the law say no land has been confiscated. The South African government says private property rights are protected and Trump's description of the law includes misinformation and “distortions.”

However, the law has prompted concern in South Africa, especially from groups representing parts of the white minority, who say it will target them and their land even though race is not mentioned in the law.

The law is tied to the legacy of the racist apartheid system, and colonialism before that, and is part of South Africa's efforts over decades to try and find a way to right historic wrongs.

Under apartheid, Black people had land taken away from them and were forced to live in designated areas for non-whites. Now, whites make up around 7% of South Africa's population of 62 million but own approximately 70% of the private farming land, and the government says that inequality needs to be addressed.

Who are Afrikaners?

Afrikaners are a group of white South Africans descended mainly from Dutch settlers who arrived around 370 years ago. They speak Afrikaans, one of South Africa's 11 official languages, and make up many of South Africa's rural farming communities.

Afrikaners were at the heart of the apartheid regime, and tensions between some Afrikaner groups and Black political parties have lingered after apartheid, although South Africa has largely been successful in reconciling its many racial groups and most Afrikaners consider themselves part of the new South Africa.