Why is only limited aid getting to Palestinians inside Gaza?

JERUSALEM (AP) — The threatened U.S. deadline for Israel to allow more aid for people into the Gaza Strip or see fewer weapons shipments for its war with Hamasexpired on Tuesday but the Biden administration said it would not limit arms transfers.

Because of Israeli border controls, the amount of food and other aid getting in is at its lowest level this year. Food security experts and rights groups caution that famine may already be underway in north Gaza. Almost the entire population of around 2.3 million Palestinians is relying on international aid for survival as Israel and Hamas wage their nearly 13-month-old war.

“I witnessed during my visit to Gaza last week the deliberate starvation of almost 2 million civilians, whilst the bombardment continues,” said Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, a major relief provider. “There is barely any aid crossing into Gaza.”

Israel, which controls all crossings into Gaza, says it is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance and has scrambled to ramp up aid. It says the U.N. and international aid groups need to do a better job of distributing supplies, and criminal gangs are stealing aid before it gets to civilians.

The State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said that the progress to date must be supplemented and sustained but that “we at this time have not made an assessment that the Israelis are in violation of U.S. law" requiring recipients of military assistance to adhere to international humanitarian law and not impede the provision of such aid.

“We are not giving Israel a pass,” Patel said, adding that “we want to see the totality of the humanitarian situation improve.”

Where do aid levels stand?

Aid into Gaza is typically measured in terms of truckloads of food and supplies entering the territory. The U.S. has demanded 350 trucks daily.

Israeli government figures show roughly 57 trucks a day entering on average in Oct and 75 a day in November. The U.N. counts trucks differently and says it has only received 39 trucks daily since the beginning of October.

In northern Gaza, where the Israeli military has been carrying out a major offensive over the past month, the figures were even lower. No aid entered the northernmost areas of Gaza – Jabaliya, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun – in October, the U.N. says.

Israel says it closed all the Gaza crossings for the Jewish high holidays in October and couldn’t send aid to the north because of the offensive against Hamas fighters.

Over the last two days, the military body handling aid deliveries to Gaza — COGAT — says it has allowed aid trucks to enter the hardest-hit northern areas. But only three of the trucks have made it to their destination successfully, according to the World Food Program.

Denial of passage and entry

Aid groups accuse the Israeli army of blocking aid-packed trucks from reaching areas where the fighting is most intense, including northern Gaza, where hunger is most acute.

“There can be aid sitting at the border ready to come in. But if we are not provided a safe passage to go and collect it, it’s not possible for us to have it. And it will not reach the people who need it,” said Louise Wateridge, a spokesperson for UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA has been the main agency procuring and distributing aid in Gaza and a feud between Israel and the agency lead Israel to ban it last month.

During October, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Israeli authorities rejected roughly 43% of all humanitarian movement requests, and impeded a further 16%.