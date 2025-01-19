Emails and videos of burned buildings in Los Angeles next to those left standing have been flying back and forth among architects, builders and fire safety specialists around the world.

For many homeowners, like Enrique Balcazar, the sometimes scattershot nature of the carnage can seem like random chance. Balcazar, a real estate agent, posted video that showed little more than chimneys remaining of most homes on his block after fire leapt through his Altadena neighborhood. Balcazar stood on his neighbor's destroyed classic Mustang to douse his smoldering roof, but his home was otherwise fine.

“It's an older house and it still has the old wood sidings,” Balcazar said. “To me there's nothing explainable in logical or scientific reason of why my house would not have burned.”

Many experts say luck does play a part. After all, wind can shift 180 degrees in a split second, pushing fire away from your house and towards a neighbor's. But they also say there are many ways that homes can be made less vulnerable to fire.

“Because there are, say, 50 ways a fire can burn your house," said Greg Faulkner of Faulkner Architects in California, who has focused on less combustible home exteriors for more than a decade. “If you eliminate half of those, or three-quarters of them, that’s not luck, that’s increasing your odds.”

People in fire country generally know that trees, landscaping and wood fences near homes can be a fire risk. Architects and contractors are going beyond that, using newer materials and techniques in roofing, walls and windows to keep buildings standing. The measures do add cost to the homes — around 3% to 6%, Faulkner said, or as much as 10% for the most robust protection.

Many of these experts no longer use wood siding. Where it is used, or still allowed, it needs to have a fire-resistant barrier underneath, often made of gypsum, the same material used to make drywall. That way if the wood catches fire, it takes longer for the heat to reach inside the home

But even with that, you’re still putting a combustible material on the building, said Richard Schuh, with Nielsen : Schuh Architects. “So that would be something we would avoid. Use of fire-resistant materials is critical.”

Stucco, a cement material, is a common exterior for Southern California houses and it's fire-resistant. Reviewing AP photographs showing buildings still standing, Arnold Tarling, who has four decades experience in fire protection and building inspection in Britain, said houses with stucco walls appeared to survive the Los Angeles fires better. Yet if more of them had had a layer of gypsum beneath the stucco, it would have given more protection from the heat, he said.

Windows are a huge factor in whether a home burns down, because so much heat is transmitted through them. Double-pane windows significantly slow heat coming from the burning building next door.

“The outside layer protects the inside layer until it fails,” said Schuh. Codes in many places require one of the two panes to be tempered, which is much more resistant to heat than conventional glass, he said.

Tarling noted one intact Malibu beachfront home, surrounded by gutted buildings. He speculated that the fact that no windows faced a neighbor helped protect it because radiated heat couldn’t penetrate as easily.

In his buildings, Faulkner builds in fire shutters that can slide closed and cover the windows.

Then there's the roof — a convenient landing pad for fire embers.