WorldNovember 25, 2024

Who is Yamandú Orsi, the next president of Uruguay?

AP News, Associated Press
Yamandu Orsi, candidate for the Broad Front (Frente Amplio), and running mate Carolina Cosse, left, celebrate their victory in the presidential run-off election in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Yamandu Orsi, candidate for the Broad Front (Frente Amplio), and running mate Carolina Cosse, left, celebrate their victory in the presidential run-off election in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Yamandu Orsi, candidate for the Broad Front (Frente Amplio), addresses supporters after winning the presidential run-off election in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Yamandu Orsi, candidate for the Broad Front (Frente Amplio), addresses supporters after winning the presidential run-off election in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of the Frente Amplio (Broad Front) celebrate the victory of candidate Yamandú Orsi in the presidential run-off election in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Supporters of the Frente Amplio (Broad Front) celebrate the victory of candidate Yamandú Orsi in the presidential run-off election in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Yamandu Orsi, candidate for the Broad Front (Frente Amplio), addresses supporters after winning the presidential run-off election in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Yamandu Orsi, candidate for the Broad Front (Frente Amplio), addresses supporters after winning the presidential run-off election in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Yamandu Orsi, candidate for the Broad Front (Frente Amplio) and running mate Carolina Cosse celebrate after polls closed in the presidential run-off election in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Yamandu Orsi, candidate for the Broad Front (Frente Amplio) and running mate Carolina Cosse celebrate after polls closed in the presidential run-off election in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alvaro Delgado, presidential candidate for the ruling National Party, concedes defeat in the presidential run-off election in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Alvaro Delgado, presidential candidate for the ruling National Party, concedes defeat in the presidential run-off election in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Left-wing politician Yamandú Orsi is poised to become the next president of Uruguay after his main challenger in the runoff conceded defeat Sunday and even the outgoing leader of the South American country congratulated him.

His victory marks the return of a center-leftist government to Uruguay's presidency after five years of a conservative administration.

But who is Yamandú Orsi?

From a working-class family to heir of the left

A teacher of history, folk dancer and former mayor, the 57-year-old politician is considered the political heir of former President José Mujica, who accompanied him in his campaign and praised him as a new leader able to find the right balance between the complex dynamics on the social, political and economic chessboard.

Orsi was born on June 13, 1967, in the rural area of the Canelones department. His father was a vineyard farmer and his mother a seamstress.

He has several similarities with his political godfather, such as the love for the countryside and a quiet lifestyle. Throughout the campaign, he was often photographed drinking mate, walking his dog and wearing casual suits. His administration is to take office next March, and like Mujica, he has said that he will not live in the presidential residence.

He turned to the left after the dictatorship

While living in the countryside, his sister taught him to read and write. But the young Orsi began to shape his political views and desires in the middle of the dictatorship in Uruguay, which lasted from 1973 to 1983.

After the end of the dictatorship, Orsi joined the Popular Participation Movement led by Mujica, the ex-guerrilla leader who became president in 2010.

He promises a renewed left in Uruguay

Orsi focused his campaign on promoting friendly-environmental policies, promises to support small producers and social inclusion policies.

He has also promised a renewal of the left by favoring dialogue with everyone, and he insisted during the campaign that he’s not planning any dramatic changing in the country of 3.5 million people.

Although he says it’s important to promote social welfare, Orsi has had used a friendly tone toward the market and private sector.

