WASHINGTON (AP) — The Right Rev. Mariann Budde made headlines this week after she angered President Donald Trump with her sermon during an inaugural prayer service.

It was not the first time the cleric has publicly disagreed with Trump, but it became a striking moment in what is usually a staid and scripted event.

Here’s more about the Episcopal bishop of Washington, who has continued to speak out in the wake of the president’s derision.

What did Bishop Budde and President Trump say?

“Let me make one final plea, Mr. President,” the soft-spoken bishop said from the pulpit of Washington National Cathedral.

“I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” she said.

“There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives,” Budde preached.

She said “the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals,” calling them “good neighbors” and “faithful members” of religious communities.

The Trump administration has already issued executive orders rolling back transgender rights and toughening immigration policies.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance looked visibly disgruntled at times as they sat in the front pew with their wives. Vance raised his eyebrows and said something to second lady Usha Vance, who stared straight ahead.

At the White House afterward, Trump said he “didn’t think it was a good service.”

He later called Budde a “Radical Left hard line Trump hater” on his Truth Social site and demanded an apology for “her inappropriate statements.”

In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Budde said she would continue to pray for the president, as is custom in Episcopal worship.

“I don’t agree with many of his values and assumptions about American society and how to respond to the challenges of our time,” she said. “I strongly disagree, actually. But I believe we can disagree respectfully.”

She is the first woman to hold her church position

Budde, 65, is the first woman to lead the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, a position she has held since 2011. She oversees 86 churches across Washington, D.C., and Maryland, with 38,000 members.

National spokespeople for the Episcopal Church called Budde “a valued and trusted pastor.” They said, “We stand by Bishop Budde and her appeal for the Christian values of mercy and compassion.”

Before her current post, she served as a parish priest at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Minneapolis for 18 years.

Budde grew up in New Jersey and Colorado, and for a time as a teenager, she identified as an evangelical. Later she returned to the Episcopal Church, the mainline Protestant denomination of her childhood.

She graduated from the University of Rochester and Virginia Theological Seminary, an Episcopal institution just outside Washington.

“I’m a mom. I’m a grandmother. I really care about the people in our communities,” Budde said.