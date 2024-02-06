Who else has been stuck in space? A short history of long spaceflights

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams aren’t the first to run late in space, and their 9 ½-month mission falls short of any endurance record.

But never before has a quick trip morphed into such a long haul.

The pair launched last June on a test flight of Boeing’s new Starliner crew capsule, figuring to be gone eight days. By the time they splashed down with SpaceX on Tuesday, they had spent 286 days off the planet — 36 times longer than anticipated.

“If you look at it mathematically, by percentage of the original planned mission, this is the largest percentage extension," NASA’s space operations chief Ken Bowersox.

A former astronaut, Bowersox saw his own space station mission abruptly prolonged. He was up there with Don Pettit, who’s currently aboard the orbiting lab, when shuttle Columbia broke apart during reentry in 2003, killing all seven on board and grounding the shuttle fleet for more than two years.

“The reasons were terrible that we stayed longer on our mission," said Bowersox, whose planned four-month stay clocked in at more than five months.

Here’s a look at some others who found themselves stuck in space — by choice or not — along with some cool spaceflight statistics.

Longest U.S. spaceflight

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio saw his mission doubled in length — from 6 months to 12 months — after his assigned Russian Soyuz capsule took a micrometeorite hit while docked to the space station and leaked all its coolant. A replacement capsule was launched to bring Rubio and his two Russian crewmates home in 2023. His 371-day spaceflight is the longest by an American. NASA's first year-in-space astronaut was Scott Kelly; he logged 340 days at the space station in 2015 and 2016. His identical twin brother, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, also served as a NASA astronaut on short shuttle flights.

World's longest spaceflight

Russian cosmonaut Valery Polyakov spent 14 ½ months aboard the Mir space station in the mid-1990s. He volunteered for it. As a physician, he wanted to observe the changes in the human body and mind after a prolonged period of weightlessness. His 437-day spaceflight remains a world record. Polyakov died in 2022 at age 80.