RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israel on Saturday released a total of 183 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for three Israeli hostages held in Gaza as the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas continued to gain traction after nearly two weeks.

In a sign of progress, Saturday’s release included for the first time some of the 1,000 detainees from Gaza that Israel has agreed to free during Phase 1 of the deal on condition that they did not participate in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the Israel-Hamas war.

Detained in Gaza on suspicion of militancy, the 111 Palestinians released Saturday have been held without trial since the day after the Oct. 7 attack.

The remaining 72 Palestinians, all arrested from either the West Bank or Gaza before the war, served long sentences or life sentences for deadly attacks against Israelis. They are all men, ranging in age from 30 to 66.

The release of Palestinians from Gaza draws attention to Israel’s mass roundups of men in the enclave during the past 15 months of its military campaign against Hamas. Many were taken to Israel.

Images of Israeli forces rounding up Palestinians in Gaza — showing men stripped to their underwear, sitting or kneeling on the ground, with some bound and blindfolded — have sparked outrage and concern from the U.N. human rights body. The Israeli military says it arrests those suspected of involvement in Hamas and other militant groups.

In the occupied West Bank, excited crowds thronged the Red Cross bus carrying the Palestinians from Ofer prison near Ramallah. But the festivities were muted compared to previous weeks. Just 25 prisoners were set free into the West Bank, while another seven were being transferred to Egypt before deportation.

The rest were headed home to Gaza for the first time in months, or, in some cases, years, where celebrations awaited.

Here’s a look at some prominent Palestinian prisoners released since the ceasefire deal went into effect on Jan. 19:

Mohammed el-Halabi

The Palestinian manager of the Gaza branch of World Vision, a major Christian aid organization, was arrested in 2016 and accused of diverting tens of millions of dollars to Hamas in a high-profile case that drew criticism from rights groups. He was freed on Saturday.

Both el-Halabi, 47, and World Vision vigorously denied the allegations and independent investigations found no proof of wrongdoing. One independent audit found that el-Halabi had enforced internal controls and ordered employees to avoid anyone suspected of Hamas ties.

World Vision has also said that the accusations that el-Halabi transferred 60% of the charity’s annual budget for Gaza to Hamas could not be reconciled with its financial records.

Rights groups say el-Halabi was denied a fair and transparent trial, as he and World Vision had no chance to review the evidence against them, with all procedures shielded from the public and shrouded in unusual secrecy. U.N. experts say el-Halabi was questioned for 50 days without access to a lawyer. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Israel has attributed the closed hearings to sensitive security information being relayed. Israeli courts typically hold closed hearings to protect the sources of their information.

His prolonged detention sent a chill through nongovernmental groups providing aid to Palestinians in Gaza. After el-Halabi’s arrest, World Vision suspended its activities in Gaza, where it it says its aid had benefited nearly 40,000 children affected by the crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the enclave.

Shadi Amouri

Amouri, 44, from the northern West Bank city of Jenin, was arrested for his alleged role in manufacturing the powerful car bomb that detonated beside an Israeli bus packed with passengers on June 5, 2002, killing 17 Israelis in what became known as the Megiddo Junction suicide bombing.

The attack during the second intifada, or Palestinian uprising, between 2000 and 2005, took place in northern Israel. The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility.

Amouri was sentenced to life in prison, plus 20 years. He was among those transferred to Egypt Saturday and released into exile.

“We wish to have felt the joy of his release here, on the land of Jenin refugee camp,” said Bassam Amouri, his brother. “But, thank God, what matters is that he is free of the suffering of prison.”

Ashraf Abu Srour

Abu Srour, 50, sentenced to life in prison over a 2000 attack that killed Israeli soldier Shahar Veckart, was also among those released Saturday into exile.

Hailing from Aida refugee camp in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Abu Srour was detained in 2001 and convicted the next year over the shooting at Rachel’s Tomb, the traditional burial place of the wife of the biblical patriarch Jacob. During the second intifada, the shrine became a target of Palestinian militants protesting Israel’s claim to the holy site revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims alike.

Abu Srour belonged to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade — an armed group affiliated with Fatah, the secular political party that controls the Palestinian Authority.