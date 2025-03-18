Who are the NASA astronauts who have been stuck in space for 9 months?

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were barely known outside space circles when they strapped in for what was supposed to be a quick test flight of Boeing's Starliner capsule last June. Nine months later, they've captured the world's attention — and hearts — as NASA's stuck astronauts.

Their homecoming is imminent now that a new crew has arrived at the International Space Station to replace them after launching from Florida last week. They'll fly back with SpaceX as soon as Tuesday, their problem-plagued Starliner having returned to Earth empty months ago, leaving them behind in orbit.

Here's a look at “Suni and Butch” and their drama-filled mission:

Who are the stuck astronauts?

The two test pilots came to NASA via the Navy. Wilmore, 62, played high school and college football in his home state of Tennessee before joining the Navy. Williams, 59, grew up in Needham, Massachusetts, a competitive swimmer and distance runner.

Wilmore racked up 663 aircraft carrier landings, while Williams served in combat helicopter squadrons.

NASA picked Williams as an astronaut in 1998 followed by Wilmore in 2000. Each had two spaceflights behind them including monthslong stints at the space station before signing up as Starliner's first crew.

While they accepted their repeated homecoming delays, they noted it was much harder on their families. Wilmore’s wife Deanna has held down the fort, according to her husband. Their oldest daughter is in college and their youngest in her last year of high school.

Williams’ husband, Mike, a retired federal marshal, has been caring for their two Labrador retrievers. She said her mother is the worrier.

What are the stuck astronauts looking forward to on Earth?

Besides reuniting with loved ones, Wilmore, an elder with his Baptist church, can’t wait to get back to face-to-face ministering and smelling fresh-cut grass.

Wilmore kept in touch with members of his congregation over the months, taking part in occasional prayer services and calling ailing members via the space station's internet phone.

Williams looks forward to long walks with her dogs and an ocean swim.

Several other astronauts have spent even longer in space so no special precautions should be needed for these two once they're back, according to NASA.

“Every astronaut that launches into space, we teach them don't think about when you're coming home. Think about how well your mission's going and if you're lucky, you might get to stay longer,” NASA's space operations mission chief and former astronaut Ken Bowersox said last week.