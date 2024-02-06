Who are the hostages freed by Hamas as part of the ceasefire in Gaza?

JERUSALEM (AP) — Three men held hostage in the Gaza Strip for more than 16 months were freed Saturday, bringing to 24 the number of captives released by militants since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on Jan. 19.

Those released were Sagui Dekel Chen, Iair Horn and Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov — all Israeli civilians with dual nationality taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz, a communal farm in southern Israel, during Hamas' deadly attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

In the first phase of the ceasefire deal, a total of 33 hostages in Gaza — eight of whom are dead — are supposed to be freed in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Five Thai citizens who were working in Israel on the day of the attack were freed last month as part of a separate deal.

The ceasefire and release of hostages have sparked both hope and fear among Israelis. Many worry that the deal could collapse before all the hostages return or that the number of captives who have died is higher than expected.

Hamas-led militants took 251 hostages during their Oct. 7, 2023, attack that launched the war in Gaza. More than 70 hostages remain in Gaza, although nearly half are believed to be dead. The others were released, rescued, or their bodies were recovered.

Israel's military campaign has killed over 48,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not say how many were fighters but says more than half were women or children.

Here’s a look at the hostages released so far:

Sagui Dekel Chen, 36

An Israeli-American, Chen was working outside on his pet project, bus conversions, when militants stormed his kibbutz on Oct. 7, 2023. He instructed his wife, Avital, to hide in the safe room with their two daughters. Chen, one of the first people to raise alarm of the infiltration on the kibbutz, was taken captive.

Avital was seven months pregnant at the time of the attack; she gave birth to a third daughter, Shachar Mazal, in December 2023.

Chen is an avid tennis player who co-founded an arts center for young people in southern Israel, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, an advocacy group representing the families of hostages,

Iair Horn, 46

Horn is an Israel-Argentinian who was kidnapped along with his brother, Eitan Horn, who was staying with him at the time. Eitan Horn remains in captivity and his name is not on the list of hostages to be released during the ceasefire's first phase.

Iair Horn managed the kibbutz pub and is a fan of the local soccer team in Beer Sheba, according to the Hostages Forum. Friends gathered at the kibbutz pub on Nir Oz to watch Horn's release from captivity and to toast his return, according to Israeli media.

Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, 29

Sasha Trufanov, an Israeli-Russian, was taken hostage along with three members of his family: grandmother Irena Tati, mother Yelena (Lena) and girlfriend Sapir Cohen. Sasha’s father Vitaly Trufanov was killed on October 7, 2023. The rest of his family was freed during a weeklong ceasefire in November 2023.

Troufanov works as an engineer for Amazon, according to the Hostages Forum. His family immigrated to Israel from the Soviet Union 25 years ago.

Troufanov was believed to be held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group in Gaza, which has released multiple videos of him in captivity, including one late on Friday night, just hours before his release.

Eli Sharabi, 52

Eli Sharabi was taken captive by the militants from Kibbutz Beeri, a communal farm that was one of the hardest hit in the Hamas attack. His British-born wife, Lianne, and their teenage daughters, Noiya and Yahel, were killed by militants while hiding in their safe room. His brother, Yossi Sharabi, who lived next door, was killed in captivity. Hamas militants are holding his body, according to the hostages forum.

Sharabi's home bore marks from the attack months later. Associated Press journalists saw bullet holes in the walls and the shattered oven and TV screens. Nearby homes were torched by militants and their roofs blasted off during fighting on Oct. 7.

Ohad Ben Ami, 56

Ohad Ben Ami, a father to three, was kidnapped with his wife, Raz, from Kibbutz Beeri, where he was an accountant. Raz Ben Ami was released during the weeklong ceasefire in November 2023.

The hostages forum described Ben Ami as a “passionate nature enthusiast” and the “cornerstone of his family.”

Or Levy, 34

Or Levy was pulled out by the militants from a bomb shelter near the Nova music festival in southern Israel. His wife, Einav Levy, was killed during the attack. Their son Almog, now 3, has been in the care of relatives since the assault.

Levy was kidnapped alongside American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin as well as two other hostages — Eliya Cohen and Alon Ohel. Goldberg-Polin, whose parents staged a high-profile campaign for his release, was killed in Hamas captivity.

Levy is from the city of Rishon Lezion, where he worked as a computer programmer for a startup.

Yarden Bibas, 35

The release of Yarden Bibas has dimmed hopes that his wife and children were still alive in Gaza.

Hamas has claimed that the three were killed in an Israeli airstrike. Israel has not confirmed that, but a military spokesperson said last month that the government was “extremely concerned” about their welfare.

Yarden Bibas was taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7. Photos from the abduction show him wounded, bleeding from the head.

One of his two boys, Kfir, the youngest hostage, has come to represent the helplessness and anger over the hostage crisis.

Keith Siegel, 65

Keith Siegel, from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was abducted with his wife, Aviva Siegel, from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, a communal farming village heavily damaged by the attack. She was freed during the November 2023 ceasefire deal, and has campaigned across the world for the release of her husband and other hostages.

Aviva Siegel said that she was held hostage with her husband during her 51 days in captivity. She said she took comfort from having her husband by her side as they were moved from tunnel to tunnel, the two given almost no food or water. Her parting words to him were, “Be strong for me.”

Ofer Kalderon, 54

Ofer Kalderon, a French-Israeli hostage, was taken captive from Kibbutz Nir Oz. His teenage children, Sahar and Erez, were also abducted, but they were freed during the weeklong ceasefire in 2023.

Arbel Yehoud, 29

Arbel Yehoud was taken hostage with her boyfriend, Ariel Cunio, from Kibbutz Nir Oz. A third-generation resident of the kibbutz, she loves science and space, and her friends held a public star gazing to mark her birthday in captivity.

Her brother, Dolev Yehoud, was killed on Oct. 7.

Agam Berger, 20

In videos of Agam Berger's abduction, her face is covered in blood, though it' unclear if it is from her own wound or those of other soldiers.