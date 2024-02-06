All sections
WorldSeptember 22, 2024

White Sox lose 120th game to tie post-1900 record by the 1962 expansion New York Mets

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox tied the post-1900 MLB record of 120 losses by the 1962 expansion New York Mets on Sunday when the San Diego Padres won 4-2 by rallying for three runs in the eighth inning, capped by Fernando Tatis Jr.'s towering home run.

BERNIE WILSON, Associated Press
Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas cannot catch a pop fly hit by San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas cannot catch a pop fly hit by San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Prelander Berroa covers his face after being relieved in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Prelander Berroa covers his face after being relieved in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox bench coach Doug Sisson, right, looks on from the dugout during a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Chicago White Sox bench coach Doug Sisson, right, looks on from the dugout during a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill reacts after flying out to right field in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill reacts after flying out to right field in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox' Lenyn Sosa walks back to the dugout after striking out against the San Diego Padres in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Chicago White Sox' Lenyn Sosa walks back to the dugout after striking out against the San Diego Padres in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates while heading to home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates while heading to home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., center, runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., center, runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The White Sox (36-120) had taken a 2-1 lead on home runs by Korey Lee and Miguel Vargas off Yu Darvish, but that lead quickly disappeared in the eighth.

This defeat came a day after the White Sox tied the American League record of 119 losses set by the 2003 Detroit Tigers.

The 1899 Cleveland Spiders hold the major league record for losses at 20-134.

The Padres (90-66) clinched their first 90-win season since 2010, when they finished 90-72 but missed the postseason thanks to a brutal September collapse.

The Padres reduced their magic number to one for clinching their third postseason berth since 2020.

The Padres tied it at 2 when Donovan Solano and pinch-hitter Luis Arraez hit consecutive doubles opening the eighth against Fraser Ellard (2-3). Arraez advanced on a wild pitch and scored the go-ahead run on Jurickson Profar’s sacrifice fly.

Tatis then drove a towering shot into the left field stands, his 20th homer of the season.

White Sox rookie Sean Burke held the Padres to one run and two hits in six innings in just his third big league appearance and second start. He struck out eight and walked one.

Lee, who grew up in northern San Diego County, hit a line shot homer to left with one out in the third, his 11th.

Jurickson Profar tied it when he hit an opposite-field shot to left with one out in the bottom of the inning. It was his 24th, extending his career-best.

The White Sox jumped back ahead on Vargas’ homer to left-center with one out in the sixth, his fifth.

The earliest the Padres can clinch a playoff spot is Tuesday night, when they open a big three-game series at the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres entered Sunday trailing the Dodgers by three games.

Darvish became the first Japanese-born player to reach 2,000 career strikeouts when he fanned Jacob Amaya in the third. With nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings on Sunday, he pushed his 12-season MLB total to (2003). He walked nine while allowing two runs and three hits.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.61 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Angels, who will go with RHP Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 4.56).

Padres: Haven’t named a starter for Tuesday night’s opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

