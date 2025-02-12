WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Wednesday that court rulings going against the Trump administration are coming from “judicial activists” on the bench whose decisions amount to a "constitutional crisis.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made the comments as she pushed back against critics of Republican President Donald Trump's expansive actions slashing the government workforce and federal spending.

“We believe these judges are acting as judicial activists rather than honest arbiters of the law," Leavitt said.

Trump’s moves in the first weeks of his second term to overhaul the federal government and fulfill his campaign promises have been met with more than 50 lawsuits, with judges blocking some of his administration's moves at least temporarily. Top administration officials have responded by attacking the legitimacy of judicial oversight, one of the foundations of America’s democracy which is based on the separation of powers.

The focus on the courts has intensified as the other long-standing check on the presidency, the Congress, is Republican-controlled and has largely gone along with Trump's unilateral actions, including his firing of government watchdogs.

When asked Wednesday if the White House believes the courts have the authority to issue nationwide injunctions to Trump's orders, Leavitt said the rulings “have no basis in the law” and “have no grounds." She said the White House would comply with the courts but believed the administration would “ultimately be vindicated.”

“This is part of a larger, concerted effort by Democrat activists, and nothing more than the continuation of the weaponization of justice against President Trump,” Leavitt said, referring to Trump's personal legal challenges, including the criminal trial in New York in which he was convicted last year.

Judges have blocked, at least temporarily, his effort to end birthright citizenship, permit access to Treasury Department records by billionaire Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency and roll out a mass deferred resignation plan for federal workers.